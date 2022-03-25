Finance Ministry funds salaries of teachers, payment for idle time to be determined by local govt

The national budget expenditures for the payment of salaries to teachers over the period of January to March 2022 are fully funded, however, the Finance Ministry recommended that the heads of local governments independently determine the amount of payment for idle time of employees, but not less than two-thirds of the tariff rate, the ministry said.

"For 2022, the national budget takes into account an educational subvention of UAH 108 billion for the payment of salaries to teachers of general secondary education institutions. According to the State Treasury Service of Ukraine, to date, these costs have been financed by 100% of the schedule over January-March 2022 (UAH 24.8 billion)," the Finance Ministry said in a release on Friday.

"At the same time, the heads of local self-government agencies are recommended, within the limits of the payroll provided for in the estimate, to independently determine the amount of payment for idle time of employees, but not less than two-thirds of the tariff rate of the tariff category (official salary) established for the employee," the ministry said.

The Finance Ministry said law No. 2126-IX, adopted by the parliament on March 15 established that employees of educational institutions who, under martial law, emergency situation or a special period were forced to change their place of residence and leave their workplace, it is guaranteed, regardless of the place of residence, to maintain average earnings and make other payments provided for by law.