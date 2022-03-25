Economy

19:09 25.03.2022

Finance Ministry funds salaries of teachers, payment for idle time to be determined by local govt

2 min read
Finance Ministry funds salaries of teachers, payment for idle time to be determined by local govt

The national budget expenditures for the payment of salaries to teachers over the period of January to March 2022 are fully funded, however, the Finance Ministry recommended that the heads of local governments independently determine the amount of payment for idle time of employees, but not less than two-thirds of the tariff rate, the ministry said.

"For 2022, the national budget takes into account an educational subvention of UAH 108 billion for the payment of salaries to teachers of general secondary education institutions. According to the State Treasury Service of Ukraine, to date, these costs have been financed by 100% of the schedule over January-March 2022 (UAH 24.8 billion)," the Finance Ministry said in a release on Friday.

"At the same time, the heads of local self-government agencies are recommended, within the limits of the payroll provided for in the estimate, to independently determine the amount of payment for idle time of employees, but not less than two-thirds of the tariff rate of the tariff category (official salary) established for the employee," the ministry said.

The Finance Ministry said law No. 2126-IX, adopted by the parliament on March 15 established that employees of educational institutions who, under martial law, emergency situation or a special period were forced to change their place of residence and leave their workplace, it is guaranteed, regardless of the place of residence, to maintain average earnings and make other payments provided for by law.

Tags: #payment #teachers
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:09 10.03.2022
Five intl systems cancel fees for money transfers to Ukraine – NBU

Five intl systems cancel fees for money transfers to Ukraine – NBU

20:08 01.03.2022
Shurma urges citizens to pay with payment cards due to difficulties with cash delivery

Shurma urges citizens to pay with payment cards due to difficulties with cash delivery

15:20 18.01.2022
Rules for using payment transactions recorders in e-commerce rather shaky – tax consultant

Rules for using payment transactions recorders in e-commerce rather shaky – tax consultant

17:13 28.09.2021
Teachers of Ukrainian universities actively getting vaccinated against COVID-19

Teachers of Ukrainian universities actively getting vaccinated against COVID-19

15:12 14.07.2021
Ukrainian govt establishes monthly additional payment of UAH 2,000 for retired military personnel

Ukrainian govt establishes monthly additional payment of UAH 2,000 for retired military personnel

17:07 20.10.2017
Court arrests accounts of some payment systems

Court arrests accounts of some payment systems

14:06 31.08.2016
Groysman: State budget of 2017 implies salaries increase for teachers

Groysman: State budget of 2017 implies salaries increase for teachers

18:49 18.08.2016
No one to seize apartments for utility services non-payment – justice minister

No one to seize apartments for utility services non-payment – justice minister

10:46 29.01.2016
NBU improves forecast for surplus of balance of payment for 2016 to $600 mln

NBU improves forecast for surplus of balance of payment for 2016 to $600 mln

14:47 13.01.2016
NBU intends to toughen requirements to capitalization of payment systems in 2016

NBU intends to toughen requirements to capitalization of payment systems in 2016

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EIB transfers another EUR200 mln to Ukraine

Draft law registered in Rada on preferential imports, abolition of real estate tax in war zone

State service to begin daily monitoring prices for food, medicine, fuel

Ukraine's GDP may reduce by third from pre-war - IMF head

NBU raises limit for withdrawing cash from foreign currency accounts to UAH 100,000

LATEST

Occupied Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant works for Ukraine's power system – Ukrhydroenergo

Ukraine sows 150,000 ha within sowing campaign

Metinvest transfers $500,000 to support Territorial Defense Forces of Zaporizhia

Ukrainian energy system has enough capacities, opportunities to export electricity to Europe - DTEK top manager

Ukrainian energy system has enough capacities, opportunities to export electricity to Europe - DTEK top manager

Antonov appeals to world community to financially support revival of Mriya aircraft

Ukraine working with Poland on program to build shelter for Ukrainians – ambassador

Energy Minister urges West to focus on three key areas of energy opposition to Russia

Kuleba calls on customers, businesses around world to boycott Renault Group refused to leave Russia

Special Communication Service sees no serious risk of seizure of Ukrainian IT assets by Russian military

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD