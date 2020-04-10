Facts

18:57 10.04.2020

Salaries of all public officials will not exceed UAH 47,000 from April 1 – Zelensky

1 min read
Salaries of all public officials will not exceed UAH 47,000 from April 1 – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that salaries of all public officials in Ukraine will not exceed UAH 47,000 from April and these restrictions are also related to members of supervisory boards of state-run companies.

"All public officials should tighten their belts. From April, regardless of rank and position their salaries will be not higher than UAH 47,000. This is related to everyone: judges, parliamentarians, prosecutors, officials of the National Bank of Ukraine, the Central Election Commission and many other officials. Such restrictions are also related to members of supervisory boards. Salaries and bonuses worth millions have gone into the past," he said in a video message to the Ukrainian people on Friday.

Tags: #zelensky #salaries
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:08 09.04.2020
Necessary to organize online lessons of how to use artificial lung ventilators in regions, protect doctors not only in supporting hospitals – Zelensky

Necessary to organize online lessons of how to use artificial lung ventilators in regions, protect doctors not only in supporting hospitals – Zelensky

14:58 09.04.2020
Another three planes from China bring medical supplies for supporting hospitals, large outlet chains – President's Office

Another three planes from China bring medical supplies for supporting hospitals, large outlet chains – President's Office

15:06 08.04.2020
It's too early to talk about mitigating quarantine measures in Ukraine – Zelensky meeting

It's too early to talk about mitigating quarantine measures in Ukraine – Zelensky meeting

18:56 07.04.2020
At least seven aircraft from China, Korea to arrive with tests, ventilators, protective equipment this week – Zelensky

At least seven aircraft from China, Korea to arrive with tests, ventilators, protective equipment this week – Zelensky

11:56 07.04.2020
Zelensky, Pompeo discuss receiving credit guarantees from U.S. to stabilize economy in addition to assistance from IMF, WB and other partners

Zelensky, Pompeo discuss receiving credit guarantees from U.S. to stabilize economy in addition to assistance from IMF, WB and other partners

11:42 06.04.2020
Zelensky wishes fast recovery to British PM Johnson

Zelensky wishes fast recovery to British PM Johnson

12:29 01.04.2020
Zelensky signs into laws bills on medicines for COVID-19, remote work of parliamentary committees

Zelensky signs into laws bills on medicines for COVID-19, remote work of parliamentary committees

14:11 28.03.2020
After meeting conditions for IMF program Ukraine to receive first fast tranche of $2 bln directly to budget within 15 days – Zelensky

After meeting conditions for IMF program Ukraine to receive first fast tranche of $2 bln directly to budget within 15 days – Zelensky

13:53 28.03.2020
Zelensky appoints Khomchak Chief Commander of Armed Forces, Korniychuk Chief of General Staff

Zelensky appoints Khomchak Chief Commander of Armed Forces, Korniychuk Chief of General Staff

11:50 28.03.2020
Together IMF, World Bank, EBRD could give at least $10 bln to Ukraine, talks with some countries also being held – Zelensky

Together IMF, World Bank, EBRD could give at least $10 bln to Ukraine, talks with some countries also being held – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Avakov describes search at ex-MP Chornovol's dwelling, suspicions against her as abnormal and shameful

Razumkov signs order to call Verkhovna Rada for extraordinary session at 14:00 on April 13

Completion of adoption of laws on banking sector by Ukraine is vital test – EU ambassador

Ukraine records 311 new COVID-19 cases over last day: 2,203 cases in total, 69 deaths

TCG agrees in principle on prisoner exchange in near future, further efforts still needed for identification of additional disengagement areas – Grau

LATEST

Avakov describes search at ex-MP Chornovol's dwelling, suspicions against her as abnormal and shameful

Razumkov signs order to call Verkhovna Rada for extraordinary session at 14:00 on April 13

Completion of adoption of laws on banking sector by Ukraine is vital test – EU ambassador

Ukraine records 311 new COVID-19 cases over last day: 2,203 cases in total, 69 deaths

TCG agrees in principle on prisoner exchange in near future, further efforts still needed for identification of additional disengagement areas – Grau

Rauta develops design of prefabricated mobile hospitals

More than 50,000 Ukrainians placed under self-isolation included in database - National Police

Taran in conversation with U.S. Defense Secretary Esper: Ukraine's military reform course toward NATO standards irreversible

Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shelling attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Ukraine to receive tablets with hydroxychloroquine for free treatment of more than 22,000 patients with COVID-19 – Health Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD