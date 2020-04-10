Salaries of all public officials will not exceed UAH 47,000 from April 1 – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that salaries of all public officials in Ukraine will not exceed UAH 47,000 from April and these restrictions are also related to members of supervisory boards of state-run companies.

"All public officials should tighten their belts. From April, regardless of rank and position their salaries will be not higher than UAH 47,000. This is related to everyone: judges, parliamentarians, prosecutors, officials of the National Bank of Ukraine, the Central Election Commission and many other officials. Such restrictions are also related to members of supervisory boards. Salaries and bonuses worth millions have gone into the past," he said in a video message to the Ukrainian people on Friday.