More than 22,000 Ukrainian teachers staying abroad

Education and Science Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Shkarlet has said that more than 22,000 Ukrainian teachers are still staying abroad.

"As for the teachers abroad we keep record of, I mean exactly secondary education establishments, there are a bit more than 22,000 of them," he said on air of the national telethon on Friday.

The minister stressed that today the country's education system has enough teachers, taking into account the fact that 1,300 schools are in occupation and a part of teachers have been displaced to the government-controlled territory of Ukraine.