Facts

18:04 19.08.2022

More than 22,000 Ukrainian teachers staying abroad

1 min read
More than 22,000 Ukrainian teachers staying abroad

Education and Science Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Shkarlet has said that more than 22,000 Ukrainian teachers are still staying abroad.

"As for the teachers abroad we keep record of, I mean exactly secondary education establishments, there are a bit more than 22,000 of them," he said on air of the national telethon on Friday.

The minister stressed that today the country's education system has enough teachers, taking into account the fact that 1,300 schools are in occupation and a part of teachers have been displaced to the government-controlled territory of Ukraine.

Tags: #abroad #teachers

MORE ABOUT

16:54 19.08.2022
Govt permits up to ten employees of export companies to travel abroad for up to seven days from Sept 1 – Svyrydenko

Govt permits up to ten employees of export companies to travel abroad for up to seven days from Sept 1 – Svyrydenko

14:38 04.05.2022
About 24,000 Ukrainian teachers move abroad because of war

About 24,000 Ukrainian teachers move abroad because of war

19:09 25.03.2022
Finance Ministry funds salaries of teachers, payment for idle time to be determined by local govt

Finance Ministry funds salaries of teachers, payment for idle time to be determined by local govt

11:27 19.03.2022
Health Ministry sends over 130 children for treatment abroad, another group being prepared – Liashko

Health Ministry sends over 130 children for treatment abroad, another group being prepared – Liashko

14:30 05.03.2022
Aeroflot suspending all foreign flights starting March 8

Aeroflot suspending all foreign flights starting March 8

17:13 28.09.2021
Teachers of Ukrainian universities actively getting vaccinated against COVID-19

Teachers of Ukrainian universities actively getting vaccinated against COVID-19

09:39 22.07.2019
European Solidarity wins in foreign electoral district with 29.55% of votes, Servant of the People gets 28.13% - 100% protocols processed

European Solidarity wins in foreign electoral district with 29.55% of votes, Servant of the People gets 28.13% - 100% protocols processed

11:28 21.04.2017
Ukraine seeks to borrow abroad this autumn

Ukraine seeks to borrow abroad this autumn

14:06 31.08.2016
Groysman: State budget of 2017 implies salaries increase for teachers

Groysman: State budget of 2017 implies salaries increase for teachers

17:03 27.03.2015
Ukrainians interested in buying housing abroad - CDS

Ukrainians interested in buying housing abroad - CDS

AD

HOT NEWS

Govt permits up to ten employees of export companies to travel abroad for up to seven days from Sept 1 – Svyrydenko

Ukraine's nuclear regulator bans launch of Zaporizhia NPP power units one, two

Invaders lose about 400 soldiers, 10 tanks, 69 vehicles in Ukraine in past 24 hours

Russians fire on three districts of Kharkiv in the morning, one person injured

Ukraine, Turkey sign memo on post-war reconstruction

LATEST

More than 7,000 citizens evacuated from Donetsk region since beginning of August

Ten ships in the ports of Big Odesa ready to be loaded under grain initiative

Ukraine's nuclear regulator bans launch of Zaporizhia NPP power units one, two

Estonia to propose that European Commission approve 8th package of anti-Russian sanctions

Number of victims of rocket attacks on Kharkiv on Aug 17-18 increased to 21 people

Estonia joins training program of Ukrainian military in UK

Yermak, Zaluzhny have phone talk with chief of UK Defense Staff

SBU exposes FSB's attempt to install ‘bugs’ in Rada

NATO Secretary General to attend Crimea Platform Summit

Invaders lose about 400 soldiers, 10 tanks, 69 vehicles in Ukraine in past 24 hours

AD
AD
AD
AD