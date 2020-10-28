Facts

13:08 28.10.2020

Govt lifts limits for salaries in state-owned companies

Since October, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has lifted restrictions on the salaries of managers, members of executive bodies and remuneration to members of supervisory boards of state-owned companies, according to a government resolution dated October 26, posted on the government's website.

"To establish that in October 2020 and in the future, the salary of managers, members of executive bodies and remuneration of members of supervisory boards of economic entities in the public sector of the economy are determined in accordance with the terms of contracts ..." the government said in the document.

Thus, the Cabinet of Ministers used Paragraph 4 of Section 2 of the Final Provisions of the law dated September 17, 2020, with amendments to the national budget for 2020.

