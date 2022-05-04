About 24,000 Ukrainian teachers move abroad because of war

Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Serhiy Shkarlet says that about 24,000 Ukrainian teachers have moved abroad because of the war.

"As of today, approximately 24,000 teachers who left the territory of Ukraine have become registered," Shkarlet said on national telethon Wednesday afternoon.

The minister also reported statistics he received from Poland's education minister.

In particular, 40,000 Ukrainian children have already been enrolled in kindergartens in Poland, 140,000 in elementary school, 20,000 in high school and 500 students.

"But 40% of all children are taught in Ukrainian-speaking classes, particularly in Poland," said the Minister.