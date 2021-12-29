Cabinet allocates UAH 300 mln for salaries to miners from budget reserve fund

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated UAH 300 million for salaries and social contributions related to their payment to employees of state coal mining enterprises from the state budget reserve fund.

The corresponding decision is enshrined in government decree No. 1733 of December 28, published on the Uriadovy portal on Wednesday.

According to the order, funds are allocated to the Ministry of Energy on a non-refundable basis. The Ministry of Energy, for its part, must draw up a list of expenditures of the allocated funds within three days and report on their use by December 30.