Zelenskyy holds meeting on grain exports

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on Friday on the export of grain through transit corridors.

"A separate meeting with head of the Defense Intelligence Agency Budanov, commander-in-chief Zaluzhny, commander of the Navy Neizhpapa, head of the SBU Maliuk, and the Ministry of Infrastructure on alternatives for exporting grain through transit corridors," he said in a video message on Friday.

"We are doing everything possible to ensure that Ukraine continues to be a guarantor of food security, and that our people have access to world markets," he said.