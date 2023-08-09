Economy

Nova Poshta, Shop-Express, Fondy under auspices of Nazovni promoting package to promote exports

Nazovni, a platform for diplomatic assistance to exporters from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ukrainian leader of express delivery Nova Poshta, a platform for creating online stores Shop-Express and the payment platform Fondy, announced the creation of a package for businesses interested in expanding exports.

As stated in a joint press release on Tuesday, it involves the creation of an online store with a built-in Fondy payment service, free assistance from Nazovni in promoting goods to selected markets and a discount of up to 40% on shipments up to 30 kg to Poland, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Romania, Germany and Moldova from Nova Poshta.

The service will allow receiving payment for goods in more than 150 currencies from more than 200 countries, and the store will have the necessary functionality for promoting and advertising on Google, product ads and marketplaces.

