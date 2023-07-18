Economy

12:44 18.07.2023

Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company for first time loads sea vessel with deadweight exceeding 45,000 tonnes

For the first time, Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company loaded the sea vessel Ali M with a deadweight of more than 45,000 tonnes, for which it carried out transshipment by the side-to-board method, the press service of Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company reported.

"The export operation is carried out within the framework of a single logistics service, which we have introduced since last year," the company said on Telegram.

According to the company's information, 34,000 tonnes of barley have been sent to Constanta from the Danube ports in recent weeks by several barge caravans. Caravans are loaded at the company's stevedoring complex in Chilia or other terminals and sent to the port of Constanta, where they are reloaded onto large sea vessels without delay. The company controls the entire supply chain.

Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company noted an increase in demand for transportation from Ukrainian farmers, who increase the volume of exported batches of agricultural products. The company also noted the importance of maintaining the service of large sea vessels in the context of the termination of the shipment of grain from Odesa ports.

"Even in the conditions of the traditional shallow water on the Danube, which can complicate the handling of sea vessels, the river barge caravans of the shipping company will continue to head to Constanta," it said.

Tags: #grain #danube_shipping_company

