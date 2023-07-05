Economy

20:29 05.07.2023

Ukraine ready to ratify FTA agreement with Turkey, revise it in 2024 – first dpty PM

1 min read
Ukraine ready to ratify FTA agreement with Turkey, revise it in 2024 – first dpty PM

Ukraine is ready to take the necessary steps to ratify the Free Trade Area Agreement (FTA) between Ukraine and Turkey, signed on February 3, 2022, First Deputy Prime Minister - Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said during a telephone conversation with Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat.

"I reassured that Ukraine is ready to take the necessary steps to ratify the Free Trade Agreement between our countries and begin negotiations on the revision of the document in 2024," Svyrydenko wrote on Twitter after talking with the Turkish colleague.

The negotiations were also attended by Deputy Minister of Economy, Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka.

Tags: #fta #türkiye

MORE ABOUT

19:05 04.04.2023
Govt provides UAH 5.1 mln to State Emergency Service to reimburse costs of aid provided to Türkiye in earthquake relief

Govt provides UAH 5.1 mln to State Emergency Service to reimburse costs of aid provided to Türkiye in earthquake relief

12:36 16.03.2023
Ukraine plans to formalize CEPA with UAE in April, update FTA agreement with Canada - Svyrydenko

Ukraine plans to formalize CEPA with UAE in April, update FTA agreement with Canada - Svyrydenko

18:41 03.02.2022
FTA will extend trade between Ukraine and Turkey up to $10 bln – talks between Zelensky and Erdogan

FTA will extend trade between Ukraine and Turkey up to $10 bln – talks between Zelensky and Erdogan

18:27 03.02.2022
Ukraine, Turkey sign FTA agreement

Ukraine, Turkey sign FTA agreement

14:42 02.02.2022
Govt approves draft FTA agreement with Turkey

Govt approves draft FTA agreement with Turkey

12:31 21.12.2021
Zelensky hopes to sign FTA with Turkey during Erdoğan's visit to Ukraine in early 2022

Zelensky hopes to sign FTA with Turkey during Erdoğan's visit to Ukraine in early 2022

13:49 02.01.2021
Poroshenko on fifth anniversary of FTA with EU: economic integration is path to Ukraine's EU membership

Poroshenko on fifth anniversary of FTA with EU: economic integration is path to Ukraine's EU membership

12:50 29.12.2020
Ukraine starts preparations for negotiations on FTA with Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, China – economy minister

Ukraine starts preparations for negotiations on FTA with Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, China – economy minister

12:06 24.11.2020
FTA between Ukraine, Israel to take effect on Jan 1, 2021 – Zelensky

FTA between Ukraine, Israel to take effect on Jan 1, 2021 – Zelensky

13:59 27.07.2020
Text of FTA agreement between Turkey, Ukraine to be finalized soon – ambassador

Text of FTA agreement between Turkey, Ukraine to be finalized soon – ambassador

AD

HOT NEWS

Zaporizhia NPP loses off-site power supply from 750 kV high-voltage line

Ukraine receives $890 mln of second tranche of IMF EFF loan

Rada abolishes 2% single tax from Aug 1

President's Office plans to develop concept for concentrating business control functions in one body in 1-2 months – Shurma

IMF approves $890 mln of second EFF tranche for Ukraine – Fund

LATEST

Ministry of Economy predicts increase in price of diesel fuel by UAH 5 per liter, gasoline by UAH 7-8 per liter in July

Ministry of Restoration to launch project office for DREAM ecosystem

Zaporizhia NPP loses off-site power supply from 750 kV high-voltage line

Ukrteplokomunenergo asks to stop collecting debts from heating companies until difference in tariffs paid off

Ukraine receives $890 mln of second tranche of IMF EFF loan

Shmyhal: Energy system must be protected against Russian missiles, drones as much as possible before heating season

Zaporizhia NPP reconnected to backup power line after four months – IAEA

NACP lists Unilever as intl war sponsor

Interpipe more than doubles profit in Q1 2023

Nibulon invests EUR 27 mln in construction of granary, flour mill in Izmail

AD
AD
AD
AD