Ukraine ready to ratify FTA agreement with Turkey, revise it in 2024 – first dpty PM

Ukraine is ready to take the necessary steps to ratify the Free Trade Area Agreement (FTA) between Ukraine and Turkey, signed on February 3, 2022, First Deputy Prime Minister - Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said during a telephone conversation with Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat.

"I reassured that Ukraine is ready to take the necessary steps to ratify the Free Trade Agreement between our countries and begin negotiations on the revision of the document in 2024," Svyrydenko wrote on Twitter after talking with the Turkish colleague.

The negotiations were also attended by Deputy Minister of Economy, Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka.