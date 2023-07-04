Ministry of Restoration to launch project office for DREAM ecosystem

The Ministry for Community, Territories and Infrastructure Development (the Ministry of Restoration), together with the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development and the Open Contracting Partnership, would launch a project development office for the implementation of the DREAM recovery management ecosystem.

"The creation of a project office would increase the state's ability to develop digital recovery tools. The project office experts would strengthen the team of the Ministry of Restoration and accelerate the full launch of the ecosystem," Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov said in a press service.

The project office would be dedicated to IT development, working with users, and communication.

Among its tasks are the development and implementation of the DREAM ecosystem's functionality, the integration of registers and systems, the content of the pages of projects and communities, the creation of analytical tools, the involvement of key users in working with the ecosystem, communication with key stakeholders, and conducting exercises on the use of the ecosystem.

The project office will be led by Head of Ukraine Support at Open Contracting Partnership and co-founder of the RISE Ukraine coalition Viktor Nestulia.

According to the press release, funding for the development of the ecosystem is provided through the projects of the Open Contracting Partnership and member organizations of the RISE Ukraine Coalition, in particular, Transparency International Ukraine and the Better Regulation Delivery Office (BRDO), with the support of the UK government.

As reported, 6,000 projects and project investment ideas have already been entered into the DREAM digital ecosystem, which international partners can get acquainted with. The ecosystem pilot project was launched in November 2022, and the full functionality of the DREAM ecosystem will become available in March 2024.