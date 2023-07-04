Economy

17:28 04.07.2023

Ministry of Restoration to launch project office for DREAM ecosystem

2 min read

The Ministry for Community, Territories and Infrastructure Development (the Ministry of Restoration), together with the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development and the Open Contracting Partnership, would launch a project development office for the implementation of the DREAM recovery management ecosystem.

"The creation of a project office would increase the state's ability to develop digital recovery tools. The project office experts would strengthen the team of the Ministry of Restoration and accelerate the full launch of the ecosystem," Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov said in a press service.

The project office would be dedicated to IT development, working with users, and communication.

Among its tasks are the development and implementation of the DREAM ecosystem's functionality, the integration of registers and systems, the content of the pages of projects and communities, the creation of analytical tools, the involvement of key users in working with the ecosystem, communication with key stakeholders, and conducting exercises on the use of the ecosystem.

The project office will be led by Head of Ukraine Support at Open Contracting Partnership and co-founder of the RISE Ukraine coalition Viktor Nestulia.

According to the press release, funding for the development of the ecosystem is provided through the projects of the Open Contracting Partnership and member organizations of the RISE Ukraine Coalition, in particular, Transparency International Ukraine and the Better Regulation Delivery Office (BRDO), with the support of the UK government.

As reported, 6,000 projects and project investment ideas have already been entered into the DREAM digital ecosystem, which international partners can get acquainted with. The ecosystem pilot project was launched in November 2022, and the full functionality of the DREAM ecosystem will become available in March 2024.

Tags: #restoration #dream

MORE ABOUT

13:34 23.06.2023
Zelenskyy: Necessary to provide war risk insurance for foreign investors

Zelenskyy: Necessary to provide war risk insurance for foreign investors

14:11 22.06.2023
Ukraine at URC in London presents DREAM system to ensure transparency of recovery projects – PM

Ukraine at URC in London presents DREAM system to ensure transparency of recovery projects – PM

21:00 21.06.2023
World Bank, donors provide additional $1.75 bln for Ukraine under PEACE

World Bank, donors provide additional $1.75 bln for Ukraine under PEACE

12:15 20.06.2023
Plan for restoration of communities affected by Kakhovka HPP explosion drafted – Ministry of Restoration

Plan for restoration of communities affected by Kakhovka HPP explosion drafted – Ministry of Restoration

10:32 12.06.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society to continue assistance in restoration of Kyiv region

Ukrainian Red Cross Society to continue assistance in restoration of Kyiv region

20:22 19.05.2023
Govt prioritizes costs of restoring activities of military administrations in de-occupied areas

Govt prioritizes costs of restoring activities of military administrations in de-occupied areas

09:14 15.05.2023
France, together with intl partners, to join restoration of Ukraine – statement

France, together with intl partners, to join restoration of Ukraine – statement

17:39 13.05.2023
First 377 reconstruction projects financed by Fund for Eliminating Consequences of Russian Aggression considered – Restoration Agency

First 377 reconstruction projects financed by Fund for Eliminating Consequences of Russian Aggression considered – Restoration Agency

20:37 10.05.2023
Ministry of Digital Transformation launches eRecovery service in Diia; banks launch cards with 1-15% cashback

Ministry of Digital Transformation launches eRecovery service in Diia; banks launch cards with 1-15% cashback

21:06 26.04.2023
Italy plans to hold conference on Ukraine's restoration in 2025 – PM Meloni

Italy plans to hold conference on Ukraine's restoration in 2025 – PM Meloni

AD

HOT NEWS

Zaporizhia NPP loses off-site power supply from 750 kV high-voltage line

Ukraine receives $890 mln of second tranche of IMF EFF loan

Rada abolishes 2% single tax from Aug 1

President's Office plans to develop concept for concentrating business control functions in one body in 1-2 months – Shurma

IMF approves $890 mln of second EFF tranche for Ukraine – Fund

LATEST

Ministry of Economy predicts increase in price of diesel fuel by UAH 5 per liter, gasoline by UAH 7-8 per liter in July

Zaporizhia NPP loses off-site power supply from 750 kV high-voltage line

Ukrteplokomunenergo asks to stop collecting debts from heating companies until difference in tariffs paid off

Ukraine receives $890 mln of second tranche of IMF EFF loan

Shmyhal: Energy system must be protected against Russian missiles, drones as much as possible before heating season

Zaporizhia NPP reconnected to backup power line after four months – IAEA

NACP lists Unilever as intl war sponsor

Interpipe more than doubles profit in Q1 2023

Nibulon invests EUR 27 mln in construction of granary, flour mill in Izmail

Rada adopts at final reading bill on green transformation of power system with introduction of mechanism for guaranteeing origin of electricity

AD
AD
AD
AD