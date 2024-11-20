DTEK Kyiv Regional Grids restore over 3,000 energy facilities, 10,000 km of power lines in 1,000 days of war

Since February 24, 2022, PrJSC DTEK Kyiv Regional Grids has restored over 3,000 energy facilities and repaired more than 10,000 kilometers of power lines in Kyiv region.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, over 3,000 of the company's energy facilities in the region have been damaged due to enemy actions. This includes complete destruction, where lines or substations had to be rebuilt from scratch, as well as partial damage caused by rocket fragments, drones, MLRS fire, or blast waves," the company stated on its website on Tuesday.

In 2024 alone, energy workers restored 27 energy facilities of various voltage classes and 328 kilometers of power lines in Kyiv region that were destroyed by enemy actions.

Since February 24, 2022, electricity supply has been restored to the homes of nearly 1.5 million residents of the region.

"The war has not deterred energy workers from pursuing their professional goal of creating a modern power grid in Kyiv region. Even during wartime, we continue not only to repair and maintain equipment but also to modernize it," DTEK Kyiv Regional Grids said.

During the 1,000 days of war in Kyiv region, 67 energy facilities and 250.6 kilometers of power lines have been upgraded.