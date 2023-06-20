Zelenskyy signs laws on abolition of VAT, import duties for drone components

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed laws Nos. 9275 and 9276, exempting unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) components from value added tax and import duty during the war, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said on Telegram on Tuesday.

"President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed bills to abolish VAT and import duties on drone components. Importers are exempted from paying for materials, assemblies, equipment and components for UAVs during martial law," the report says.

The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that this is an important step for scaling production of drones. "Right now, the defense forces need thousands of drones," he wrote.

As previously reported, the Verkhovna Rada supported production of drones in Ukraine, exempting components of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from value added tax and import duties for the duration of the war. Some 284 and 289 MPs voted for bills Nos. 9275 and 9276 at the first and final reading, respectively.