Plan for restoration of communities affected by Kakhovka HPP explosion drafted – Ministry of Restoration

At the initiative of the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, the formation of registers of communities affected by the undermining of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant by the Russians has begun, and a plan for the restoration of these territories is also being developed with the participation of leading experts.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Restoration, the expert group included representatives of the Ministry of Restoration, the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, the Kyiv School of Economics, VoxUkraine, Reform Support Teams (RST) and volunteer organizations.

To analyze the situation and draw up an action plan, the experts visited the disaster zone directly. In Kherson, they met with representatives of the regional military administration. Currently, a survey of local governments regarding the needs of communities affected by the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant is ongoing. All information is transferred to international donors and partners, who, together with the Ukrainian government, will provide the necessary assistance.

"This is necessary in order to understand the real needs for the restoration of water supply, sewerage, heat supply, as well as the restoration of healthcare facilities and housing. The main priorities are to provide the population with drinking water, essential goods and medicines in sufficient quantities. Next is the restoration of critical, social and transport infrastructure so that residents of the affected territories can return to their homes," Oleksandra Azarkhina, Deputy Minister of Restoration, said.

According to her, data are being collected on urgent, until the end of 2023, measures, short-term (2024-2025) and long-term (2026-2030) ones.

The Government of Ukraine has allocated UAH 1.5 billion for the construction of main water pipelines to provide drinking water to the affected settlements. Funds were allocated to the State Agency for the Rehabilitation and Infrastructure Development from the Fund for Eliminating the Consequences of Armed Aggression.

More than UAH 845 million was allocated to develop design solutions and provide measures for the transportation of drinking water to the affected settlements of Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhyia regions.

The government of Ukraine has allocated more than UAH 980 million to provide financial assistance to those whose homes were damaged or destroyed as a result of the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. As a reminder, if housing is recoverable, cash assistance can be obtained using the eRecovery service in the Diia application.