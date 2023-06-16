IAEA head, during visit to ZNPP, notes need to maintain water in its cooling pond at existing level

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi, during a visit to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhia NPP, confirmed the sufficient water level in the plant's cooling pond after the spill of the Kakhovka reservoir, from which it was fed, and stressed the need to maintain it.

"It's important for the plant's safety that the water is kept at the same level... There may be evaporation, certain leaks, but it must be maintained. This will keep the plant in a safe mode for a certain time," he said in a video message on Twitter on Thursday evening.

According to him, the plant will work on replenishing water to comply with safety principles, "which the IAEA will monitor very closely."

At the same time, he noted that the decrease in the water level necessary for cooling the nuclear power plant was one of the most serious consequences of the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP dam.