Economy

17:10 15.06.2023

Ukraine, Moldova coordinate optimization of customs clearance, transportation of Ukraine's agricultural products

2 min read
Prospects for reducing tariffs for the transportation of Ukrainian agricultural products by rail were discussed by Agrarian Ministries of Ukraine and Moldova Mykola Solsky and Vladimir Bolya during an online meeting on Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food press service, the Moldovan side announced the completion of the formation of proposals for new tariffs, depending on the guaranteed volume of transportation of Ukrainian agricultural products.

Bolya said Moldova is interested in increasing the volume of traffic by reducing road transport and significantly increasing traffic on the Moldovan railway.

"This is in the interests of both countries: the Moldovan railway and market participants," Bolya said.

The Moldovan agrarian department's press service said the parties, in preparation for the new agricultural marketing year, discussed measures to streamline the movement of Ukrainian agricultural products through customs checkpoints.

"In the Republic of Moldova, work is underway to transfer transit [of Ukrainian agricultural products] from the road network to the railway network, which will reduce logistics costs, allow coordinating transit planning and reduce transportation time," the Moldovan side said.

The bilateral meeting was attended by representatives of the leadership of the railway and customs authorities of the two countries.

The regular meeting of the negotiation process will be held next week. It is expected that Ukraine will be transferred to study the proposals of the Moldovan side.

Tags: #ukraine #customs #moldova

