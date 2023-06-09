Economy

12:02 09.06.2023

USA to provide financial, humanitarian aid to Ukrainians affected by disaster at Kakhovka HPP

3 min read
USA to provide financial, humanitarian aid to Ukrainians affected by disaster at Kakhovka HPP

Within the USAID Program, the United States will provide financial assistance in the amount of $608,000 to more than 1,000 households, as well as a number of humanitarian aid to victims of the disaster at Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP), the USAID press service said.

"Cash assistance: UAH 22.5 million (approximately $608,000) cash assistance will be provided to more than 1,000 flood-affected households. Each household will receive UAH 2,200 ($60) per person for three months, for a total of up to five people per household in the affected areas," UDAID said on Thursday.

In addition, through a $22.9 direct government budget support from the Government of Ukraine, USAID facilitates the timely payment of salaries to more than 57,000 employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, including rescuers working in Kherson region.

It is also reported that USAID is supporting the State Emergency Service and other emergency response entities in acquiring and delivering water treatment equipment, water pumps, water rescue equipment, and boats and outboard motors.

In addition, the program provides assistance in the provision of drinking water, hot meals and fuel.

"Water: We have provided over 14,000 people with drinking water and will continue to provide clean water. We also supply water filtration systems to communities in Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions to provide them with clean water.

Meals: We distributed hot meals to 7,000 people in Kherson and Mykolaiv, we plan to distribute additional rations in the coming days.

Fuel: Provided over 10,000 liters of fuel to support water rescue operations and emergency distribution," according to the statement.

The press service says USAID has provided evacuation buses and is also providing boats to support rescue efforts. Due to the support of partner organizations, financial assistance is provided, hygiene kits are purchased for the evacuees, and mobile groups have been created to support evacuated children at railway stations, during transportation and at reception stations.

Regarding the restoration, USAID said "the U.S. government is working on a plan to deliver pumps for Kherson's critical infrastructure."

"The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), as part of the large-scale measures of the U.S. government to support Ukraine, will continue to promptly provide assistance to people affected by the destruction of Kakhovka hydroelectric dam and other humanitarian crises caused by Russia's war against Ukraine," the press service said.

It is noted that USAID joined the liquidation of the consequences of the destruction of Kakhovka dam on June 6, and is currently working in coordination with Kherson regional and city administrations, the State Emergency Service, the Ministry of Reconstruction of Ukraine and other government agencies to provide critical assistance through partners in the UN, international non-governmental organizations and Ukrainian civil society.

Tags: #usa #humanitarian_aid #financial_assistance #kakhovka_hpp

