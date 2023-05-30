Economy

Fighter and tank manufacturer BAE Systems may open production facilities in Ukraine

The British defense company BAE Systems will open an office in Ukraine and then – production and repair facilities.

An agreement on this was reached during a meeting of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy with CEO Charles Woodburn, Managing Director Gabby Costigan, and Director for Cooperation with Ukraine Christian Seear.

"We discussed the localization of production in Ukraine. We agreed to start work on opening a BAE Systems office in Ukraine and subsequently repair and production facilities for the company's products," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel.

"We are ready to become a major regional hub for the repair and production of various types of products of BAE Systems and are interested in making our relations more global," the president said.

BAE Systems products include Typhoon, Jaguar, Harrier II, Tornado GR4 aircraft, Challenger 2 tanks, M113 armored tracked vehicles, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and Archer self-propelled howitzers.

