10:39 30.04.2024

Nova Poshta will issue E and F series bonds

Nova Poshta LLC, the largest logistics operator in Ukraine from the NOVA group, issues interest-bearing unsecured corporate bonds of series E and F.

As stated in the message of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission of Ukraine, it registered both issues on April 26 of this year.

At the same time, information about the parameters of these issues, in particular, volume, circulation period and profitability, is not yet available either on the regulator’s website or on the issuer’s website.

Last year, Nova Poshta carried out two bond issues - C and D - each with a nominal volume of UAH 800 million. Series C bonds were issued for a period of 12 months with a rate of 24% per annum, while series D were issued for a period of 20 months with a rate of 23% per annum.

Earlier in February 2023, Nova Poshta repaid series B bonds issued in March 2020 for UAH 700 million.

According to Clarity-Project, the company in 2023 increased its net profit by 85.7% - to UAH 3.967 billion, and its revenue increased by 54% - to UAH 36.469 billion.

