16:12 08.05.2023

Almost 209,000 new sole proprietors, 32,000 Ukrainian companies start work during war

Almost 209,000 new sole proprietors, 32,000 Ukrainian companies start work during war

In Ukraine, from April 1, 2022 to April 1, 2023, 203,921 thousand sole proprietorships were closed, at the same time, 208,936 new sole proprietorships and more than 32,000 companies were registered, according to the analytical materials of Opendatabot.

"Despite full-scale hostilities and blackouts, business in Ukraine continues to develop. At the beginning of April 2023, the total number of registered sole proprietors amounted to 1.9 million, and companies - to more than 1.2 million," the review says.

It is recalled that from the beginning of a full-scale war until almost the end of March, the Unified State Register did not work, therefore, it was impossible to register a new case or close an existing one in the legal field. All data refer to the period from April 1, 2022 to April 1, 2023.

As noted, the war year did not set a record for business closures: as of the beginning of April 2023, some 203,921 sole proprietorships were closed, while in previous years, an average of 260,000 sole proprietorships were closed in Ukraine per year.

At the same time, for the analyzed period - from April 1, 2022 to April 1, 2023 - 208,936 new sole proprietors were registered.

