Ukraine to accumulate resources for restoration of energy before new heating season thanks to sales of electricity – PM

Thanks to electricity sales, Ukraine will accumulate resources to restore energy before the new heating season, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"After the modernization, an interstate power transmission line between Ukraine and Poland was launched. Ukrenergo specialists and their Polish colleagues from PSE quickly carried out all the work. And European partners provided about a thousand pieces of equipment. The line has been operating since April 27. It has successfully passed a three-day test period ", Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

According to the prime minister, an additional powerful interconnector increases Ukraine's export-import capabilities.

"Due to sales of electricity, we will accumulate resources to restore energy before the new heating season. And if necessary, we will activate imports and receive emergency assistance from our neighbors. Ukrainians will have electricity, despite enemy missile and drone attacks," Shmyhal said.