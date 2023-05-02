Economy

19:00 02.05.2023

Ukraine to accumulate resources for restoration of energy before new heating season thanks to sales of electricity – PM

1 min read
Ukraine to accumulate resources for restoration of energy before new heating season thanks to sales of electricity – PM

Thanks to electricity sales, Ukraine will accumulate resources to restore energy before the new heating season, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"After the modernization, an interstate power transmission line between Ukraine and Poland was launched. Ukrenergo specialists and their Polish colleagues from PSE quickly carried out all the work. And European partners provided about a thousand pieces of equipment. The line has been operating since April 27. It has successfully passed a three-day test period ", Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

According to the prime minister, an additional powerful interconnector increases Ukraine's export-import capabilities.

"Due to sales of electricity, we will accumulate resources to restore energy before the new heating season. And if necessary, we will activate imports and receive emergency assistance from our neighbors. Ukrainians will have electricity, despite enemy missile and drone attacks," Shmyhal said.

Tags: #energy #shmyhal

MORE ABOUT

18:11 01.05.2023
Cabinet approves Ukraine's Energy Strategy until 2050 to achieve carbon neutrality

Cabinet approves Ukraine's Energy Strategy until 2050 to achieve carbon neutrality

15:48 27.04.2023
Shmyhal, Pope, PM of Vatican discuss assistance in achieving all steps on Zelenskyy's peace formula

Shmyhal, Pope, PM of Vatican discuss assistance in achieving all steps on Zelenskyy's peace formula

11:47 26.04.2023
Zelenskyy: We must do everything to prevent Russia from having single chance to use nuclear energy to blackmail Ukraine and whole world

Zelenskyy: We must do everything to prevent Russia from having single chance to use nuclear energy to blackmail Ukraine and whole world

15:43 25.04.2023
Govt determines six settlements in five regions for comprehensive restoration according to new principles – Shmyhal

Govt determines six settlements in five regions for comprehensive restoration according to new principles – Shmyhal

20:52 20.04.2023
DTEK Energy CEO: Ukrainian energy companies should be able to work on European electricity market to restore their facilities

DTEK Energy CEO: Ukrainian energy companies should be able to work on European electricity market to restore their facilities

14:29 18.04.2023
Export of electricity to be stopped in case of shortage of resources for domestic consumers – Energy Minister

Export of electricity to be stopped in case of shortage of resources for domestic consumers – Energy Minister

12:49 18.04.2023
Ukraine will keep ban on export of gas and coal for now – Energy Minister

Ukraine will keep ban on export of gas and coal for now – Energy Minister

18:49 17.04.2023
Shmyhal announces plans to develop new economic model for Ukraine as resource center in Europe

Shmyhal announces plans to develop new economic model for Ukraine as resource center in Europe

17:11 17.04.2023
Emergency energy aid to Ukraine in thousands of devices, but we need reserve, plan for future - conference in Washington

Emergency energy aid to Ukraine in thousands of devices, but we need reserve, plan for future - conference in Washington

13:04 15.04.2023
France, Germany, UK to provide extra $5 bln in support for Ukraine – Ukrainian PM

France, Germany, UK to provide extra $5 bln in support for Ukraine – Ukrainian PM

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's dairy industry to benefit from retaliatory steps to restrict imports from EU states –Director of Dairy Enterprises Union

Ukraine's post-war reconstruction to require hundreds of billions of dollars – German ambassador

About one third of measures under IMF program relate to governance and anti-corruption efforts – IMF representative

Mobilization of domestic revenues to be main condition for sustainable, long-term economic growth of post-war Ukraine – IMF representative

Goal of National Revenue Strategy is to reduce external dependence of Ukraine – Finance Minister

LATEST

European Commission imposes ban on import of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed, sunflower to Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria until June 5

Italy through EBRD to provide up to EUR 10 mln in grants to Ukrenergo to increase liquidity

Govt launches eCherha electronic system at 16 checkpoints in western direction – PM

Ukraine's dairy industry to benefit from retaliatory steps to restrict imports from EU states –Director of Dairy Enterprises Union

Ukraine's post-war reconstruction to require hundreds of billions of dollars – German ambassador

Key measures to reform energy sector expected at post-war stage of EFF program – Fund rep

New floors on social spending and tax revenues in EFF program to help implement budget – IMF representative

About one third of measures under IMF program relate to governance and anti-corruption efforts – IMF representative

Mobilization of domestic revenues to be main condition for sustainable, long-term economic growth of post-war Ukraine – IMF representative

Govt attributes booking of hotels, payment for them and other travel services to critical imports

AD
AD
AD
AD