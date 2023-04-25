Economy

17:42 25.04.2023

Govt to propose that NSDC imposes against Iran – Economy minister

2 min read
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will submit to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) a proposal that the NSDC applies sectoral sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

As reported on the official website of the government, the decision was made at a meeting on Tuesday, April 25.

The proposals were preliminarily reviewed and recommended by the Interdepartmental Working Group on the Implementation of the State Sanctions Policy chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko.

"We are launching sectoral sanctions against Iran. The previous restrictions imposed by Ukraine and our partners on individuals and companies directly involved in the supply of weapons to Russia, unfortunately, were not taken as a serious warning. Well, we will strengthen our arguments. We will also work to ensure that as many countries as possible join such tough decisions. Aggression against Ukraine will not go unpunished. In the same way, assistance to the aggressor will not go unpunished," Svyrydenko said, quoted by the government's press service.

According to the proposals of the Cabinet of Ministers, sanctions are imposed for a period of 50 years and include: preventing the withdrawal of capital by Iranian residents outside Ukraine; a ban on the transfer of technologies, rights to objects of intellectual property rights to residents of Iran; a ban on investments in Iran and in favor of the country's residents; suspension of the service of electronic payment instruments (in particular, transfers, settlements and cash withdrawals) issued by residents of Iran; prohibition of registration of an international payment system, a participant in an international payment system, whose operators are residents of Iran, etc. by the National Bank of Ukraine; restriction of trade operations with goods, the international transfers of which are subject to the law of Ukraine On State Control over International Transfers of Military and Dual-Use Goods with residents of Iran (complete ban), restriction of trade operations with services related to the supply, sale, transfer , production or use of such goods, the complete cessation of the transit of resources, flights and transportation by Iranian residents through the territory of Ukraine associated with the above goods.

As reported, the sanctions proposed by the government will come into force after the relevant decision of the National Security and Defense Council is adopted, put into effect by the President of Ukraine and approved by a resolution of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Tags: #sanctions #iran

