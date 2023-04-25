Economy

14:39 25.04.2023

Ukraine receives 3rd tranche of EU macro-financial assistance for EUR 1.5 bln

2 min read
Ukraine receives 3rd tranche of EU macro-financial assistance for EUR 1.5 bln

On Tuesday, Ukraine received the third tranche in the amount of EUR 1.5 billion as part of the EU's large-scale macro-financial assistance for 2023, the total amount of which for the current year is EUR 18 billion, the Ukrainian Finance Ministry said.

"In the first four months of 2023, Ukraine received the largest amount of financial assistance from the EU. I am grateful to my colleagues from the EU for their leadership in supporting Ukraine, the consistency and rhythm in the provision of funds, which help fulfill the state budget this year in a timely and complete manner," the words of Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko are quoted in the press release.

The ministry recalled that Ukraine received the first tranche in the amount of EUR 3 billion in January 2023, and the second in the amount of EUR 1.5 billion went to the state budget in March this year. Thus, the total amount of direct budget support from the EU in 2023 reached EUR 6 billion.

The funds are provided on unprecedented favorable terms for Ukraine and will be used to finance the most urgent state budget expenditures, the ministry said.

It recalled that the next tranches under the large-scale macro-financial assistance program will go to the state budget during 2023, subject to the fulfillment by Ukraine of the conditions agreed by the parties.

Tags: #assistance #finance_ministry

