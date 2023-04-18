Economy

20:55 18.04.2023

EBA asks Hungary, Poland, Slovakia to reconsider decision to restrict export, transit of Ukrainian agricultural products

The European Business Association (EBA) has asked the governments of Hungary, Poland and Slovakia to reconsider the decision as soon as possible and lift the temporary restriction of exports to/through the territories of the countries (including in transit) of Ukrainian agricultural products, as well as to prevent such a restriction from Bulgaria.

"It is worth noting that traditional export routes, in particular for Ukrainian agricultural products, have not previously passed, in particular, through Poland. However, 60%-70% of agricultural cargo transiting through Poland to the ports of Gdansk, Gdynia, Szczecin, intended for recipients of EU member states," the EBA said in a statement.

According to the participants of the business association, the decision to suspend the export and transit of neighboring countries actually led to a complete halt in the export of Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products to the European market. This has complicated the work of the grain corridor and created a threat to the export of agricultural products from Ukraine, which is necessary to support the economy of a country suffering from Russian aggression.

"Restrictions on imports to Poland, Hungary and Slovakia have been introduced for certain types of Ukrainian agricultural products, but according to business reports, goods that are not even included in this list are now being detained, in particular, sunflower oil, which creates even more incomprehensibility and is even more unacceptable," the association said.

The EBA said the introduction of any restrictive measures on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine should be introduced with advance notice so exporters have the opportunity to fulfil pre-signed contracts.

The business association expressed hope for the fastest possible settlement of the situation, unblocking exports and transit through the territory of Poland, Hungary and Slovakia and preventing such actions from Bulgaria.

