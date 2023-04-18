Poland needs 100% guarantees to resume transit of Ukrainian agricultural products - minister

Poland's decision to impose a temporary ban on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products into the country should spur the EU to provide additional subsidies to Polish farmers, the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products will be resumed after receiving 100% guarantees, Polish Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Robert Telus said.

"Today, there was also a meeting between the Ukrainian side and the Polish side. We are not against transit, but we need a 100% guarantee that products that destabilize our market do not remain in Poland," he said on twitter.

Telus noted that the issue of subsidies is a tool that will allow Polish farmers to profitably sell grain and thus free up their warehouses and prepare them for harvest.

According to him, Hungary and Slovakia are implementing similar solutions.

"We want to send a clear signal to the EU that we need legal changes. We need to introduce rules that will ensure that goods entering our country will be in transit," he said.

The minister pointed out that the reports about the alleged threat of the withdrawal of the EU subsidies for Polish farmers are not true.

"There is a statement by the spokesperson of the European Commission that this is not about punishment but about regulating the transit of agricultural products from Ukraine," Telus said.

He arrived at the Dorohusk-Yahodyn border crossing to check the introduction of a decision to suspend the import of agricultural products from Ukraine.