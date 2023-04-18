Economy

10:00 18.04.2023

Poland needs 100% guarantees to resume transit of Ukrainian agricultural products - minister

2 min read
Poland needs 100% guarantees to resume transit of Ukrainian agricultural products - minister

Poland's decision to impose a temporary ban on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products into the country should spur the EU to provide additional subsidies to Polish farmers, the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products will be resumed after receiving 100% guarantees, Polish Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Robert Telus said.

"Today, there was also a meeting between the Ukrainian side and the Polish side. We are not against transit, but we need a 100% guarantee that products that destabilize our market do not remain in Poland," he said on twitter.

Telus noted that the issue of subsidies is a tool that will allow Polish farmers to profitably sell grain and thus free up their warehouses and prepare them for harvest.

According to him, Hungary and Slovakia are implementing similar solutions.

"We want to send a clear signal to the EU that we need legal changes. We need to introduce rules that will ensure that goods entering our country will be in transit," he said.

The minister pointed out that the reports about the alleged threat of the withdrawal of the EU subsidies for Polish farmers are not true.

"There is a statement by the spokesperson of the European Commission that this is not about punishment but about regulating the transit of agricultural products from Ukraine," Telus said.

He arrived at the Dorohusk-Yahodyn border crossing to check the introduction of a decision to suspend the import of agricultural products from Ukraine.

Tags: #poland #ukraine #import

MORE ABOUT

20:45 17.04.2023
More than 50 enemy attacks repelled, Bakhmut and Maryinka remain in epicenter of hostilities

More than 50 enemy attacks repelled, Bakhmut and Maryinka remain in epicenter of hostilities

13:07 14.04.2023
Ukrainian architects will present Ukrainian DNA project at Venice Biennale 2023

Ukrainian architects will present Ukrainian DNA project at Venice Biennale 2023

13:03 14.04.2023
IT Ukraine initiates ban on use of Russian software by state companies and businesses

IT Ukraine initiates ban on use of Russian software by state companies and businesses

10:19 14.04.2023
USAID administrator urges U.S. companies to invest in Ukraine along with Kingspan, Nestle and Bayer

USAID administrator urges U.S. companies to invest in Ukraine along with Kingspan, Nestle and Bayer

20:35 13.04.2023
Ukraine, Romania, Moldova ready to jointly counter Russian propaganda, strengthen security – defense and foreign ministers' meeting

Ukraine, Romania, Moldova ready to jointly counter Russian propaganda, strengthen security – defense and foreign ministers' meeting

10:59 13.04.2023
Ukraine, USA sign memo to attract investment to implement priority development projects, economic recovery

Ukraine, USA sign memo to attract investment to implement priority development projects, economic recovery

09:19 13.04.2023
World Bank to provide additional $200 mln to Ukraine to restore energy

World Bank to provide additional $200 mln to Ukraine to restore energy

12:23 12.04.2023
Ukraine establishes warm diplomatic relations with India – Yermak

Ukraine establishes warm diplomatic relations with India – Yermak

10:24 12.04.2023
IMF to assess impact of amendment on new payments and restrictions in public sector of Ukraine

IMF to assess impact of amendment on new payments and restrictions in public sector of Ukraine

09:57 12.04.2023
Italy to present its vision of Ukraine's recovery on April 26

Italy to present its vision of Ukraine's recovery on April 26

AD

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal announces plans to develop new economic model for Ukraine as resource center in Europe

NBU requests IMF technical assistance on virtual assets, digital technologies

Russia again blocks inspection of ships with Ukrainian grain in Bosphorus – ministry

Energoatom loses property worth UAH 32 bln due to Russian aggression

France, Germany, UK to provide extra $5 bln in support for Ukraine – Ukrainian PM

LATEST

COMFY store will open in Prospekt shopping center in June 2023 - Arricano

Slovakia allows transit of Ukrainian agricultural products, bans imports

Hungary follows Poland and Slovakia in banning Ukrainian grain deliveries

Foreign investors should already think about investing in Ukraine, govt bonds – NBU governor

Farmers to receive 15% compensation for cost of non-GMO soybean seeds

Shmyhal announces plans to develop new economic model for Ukraine as resource center in Europe

Emergency energy aid to Ukraine in thousands of devices, but we need reserve, plan for future - conference in Washington

NBU requests IMF technical assistance on virtual assets, digital technologies

Russia again blocks inspection of ships with Ukrainian grain in Bosphorus – ministry

Energoatom loses property worth UAH 32 bln due to Russian aggression

AD
AD
AD
AD