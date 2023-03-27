Economy

20:01 27.03.2023

Coal production at state mines more than halves in 2020-2022 – head of Centrenergo

2 min read
Coal production at state mines more than halves in 2020-2022 – head of Centrenergo

Coal production at state-owned mines fell by more than half in 2020-2022, Volodymy Yehorov, Director General of PJSC Centrenergo, said in an interview with delo.ua.

"According to our data, coal production has significantly decreased over the past few years at state-owned mines. So over the period 2020-2022, it has more than halved and now stands at about 2 million tonnes per year (it is not specified if it is ordinary coal or already enriched), while the price of coal, on the contrary, increased - from UAH 1,800 to UAH 4,230 per tonne without VAT and transportation," he said.

According to the Ministry of Energy, in 2020, production of ordinary coal by state mines amounted to 5.2 million tonnes, and in 2021 - 5,600 tonnes. The Ministry did not publish data on production in 2022.

Yehorov also said that the last proposal received by the generating company from the supplier in February 2023 provides for an increase in the price of coal products of state-owned coal mining enterprises to UAH 5,030 per tonne. At the same time, the price of alternative Ukrainian suppliers does not differ much from the offers of Ukrvuhilla SE, which is currently the main supplier of Centrenergo, and the price of coal from Europe with delivery today is about $180 (about UAH 6,600).

According to him, at present, in conditions of limited stocks and due to the current production of state mines, less than 50% of the total needs of Centrenergo can be covered, so the company can switch back to burning natural gas as the main type of fuel, which Naftogaz Ukrainy, by decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, must supply at a reduced price of UAH 9,125/1,000 cubic meters during January-April 2023.

"But this price is still too high for us, given the restrictions on the electricity markets that the regulator has set. We calculated and came to the conclusion that the justified price of gas to cover the cost of electricity generation for Centrenergo TPPs is UAH 7,200 per 1,000 cubic meters without transportation, distribution and VAT," he added.

Tags: #ukraine #mines #mining

MORE ABOUT

20:44 27.03.2023
Stefanchuk: It's time for UK to become leader of ‘air coalition’

Stefanchuk: It's time for UK to become leader of ‘air coalition’

14:50 24.03.2023
Ukraine hands over to Russia all seriously wounded prisoners outside swap procedure - Coordination HQ for Treatment of POWs

Ukraine hands over to Russia all seriously wounded prisoners outside swap procedure - Coordination HQ for Treatment of POWs

19:25 23.03.2023
EU to continue to provide Ukraine with political, economic, military aid for as long as necessary - conclusions

EU to continue to provide Ukraine with political, economic, military aid for as long as necessary - conclusions

19:02 23.03.2023
EU leaders again condemn Russian aggression against Ukraine, say Russia must immediately, unconditionally withdraw its troops

EU leaders again condemn Russian aggression against Ukraine, say Russia must immediately, unconditionally withdraw its troops

14:44 23.03.2023
Ukrainian Prosecutor General in The Hague signs Agreement on opening of ICC representative office in Ukraine

Ukrainian Prosecutor General in The Hague signs Agreement on opening of ICC representative office in Ukraine

10:18 23.03.2023
NATO Secretary General urges West to prepare for long-term support for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General urges West to prepare for long-term support for Ukraine

18:27 22.03.2023
Shmyhal hopes for Denmark's participation in ‘air coalition’ on transfer of aircraft to Ukraine

Shmyhal hopes for Denmark's participation in ‘air coalition’ on transfer of aircraft to Ukraine

18:47 21.03.2023
Cabinet allocates funds for purchase of 125,000 tonnes of wheat or corn to be sent to African countries – Shmyhal

Cabinet allocates funds for purchase of 125,000 tonnes of wheat or corn to be sent to African countries – Shmyhal

14:48 21.03.2023
Rada introduces exams on basics of Constitution, history, state language for obtaining citizenship of Ukraine

Rada introduces exams on basics of Constitution, history, state language for obtaining citizenship of Ukraine

13:22 21.03.2023
Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln of second tranche of EU macro-financial assistance - Finance Minister

Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln of second tranche of EU macro-financial assistance - Finance Minister

AD

HOT NEWS

Most SOEs to be transferred to management of State Property Fund – Shmyhal

Ukraine's group of creditors ready to extend standstill over period of IMF programme; Ukraine to negotiate with commercial creditors on new restructuring

Zelenskyy, World Bank's delegation discuss financing of projects for Ukraine's restoration

Ukraine expects 45 mln tonnes of grain and leguminous crops in 2023 – PM

Govt keeps fixed price for electricity for households until April 30 this year

LATEST

Ukraine sends 150,000 tonnes of wheat to Asia

President of Ukraine, IAEA Director General meet in Zaporizhia

Canadian project SURGe to provide expert support to Ministry of Restoration of Ukraine

Metallurgical industry to recover only after ports unblocked – Metinvest commercial director

Most SOEs to be transferred to management of State Property Fund – Shmyhal

Ukraine's group of creditors ready to extend standstill over period of IMF programme; Ukraine to negotiate with commercial creditors on new restructuring

Assets of private pension system grow by 6.8% in 2022

Karlovsky Machine-Building Plant cuts net profit by 9.5% in 2022

Volume of completed construction works in Ukraine in 2022 decreases by 55% – statistics

ARX insurer becomes leader of Ukraine's insurance market in four performance indicators in 2022

AD
AD
AD
AD