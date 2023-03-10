Ukrainian Startup Fund to now also work for security, defense of country – Shmyhal

One of the key activities of the Innovation Development Fund will be to support products, projects and services aimed at strengthening our army and the security of citizens, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"The Innovation Development Fund, or, as it is also called, the Ukrainian Startup Fund, will now work both for the security and defense of the country. In the context of Russian aggression, one of the key activities of the Innovation Development Fund will be to support products, projects and services aimed at strengthening our army and the security of all citizens," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel following a government meeting on Friday.

According to him, grant funding and support will now be available to developers of drones and other technologies needed to strengthen the country.

"The development of an ecosystem of start-ups in the field of defense and security is also one of the priority tasks in the framework of the government's economic policy. Both now and after the end of the war," the prime minister stressed.