SPF halves price of Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky port at second auction scheduled for March 13

A new privatization auction for the sale of Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky seaport (Odesa region) is scheduled for March 13, the starting price of the facility has been halved - from UAH 187.57 million to UAH 93.78 million, according to the website of the State Property Fund.

According to the published information, the acceptance of offers from buyers will end at 20:00 on March 12, and the next day at 12:30 an English auction will be held with a minimum increment of UAH 937,871.

As reported, the first auction scheduled for March 3 for the sale of the port with a starting price of UAH 187.57 million did not take place, the probable reason for the failure of the auction is the absence of at least two applications.

Earlier, the fund reported that the port was unprofitable. At the same time, since 2022, the company "plays an important role in ensuring global food security as a logistics center for ports on the Danube." Head of the State Property Fund Rustem Umerov noted the port has a great potential for the development of Ukrainian exports and needs investments in development.

According to the State Property Fund, in 2019-2021 the net loss of Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky seaport was approximately UAH 23.5-28.5 million, in January-September 2022 - UAH 2.9 million. The volume of sales of products (works, services) for 2019-the nine months of 2022 amounted to UAH 80.8 million, including UAH 9.2 million for export.

The conditions for the sale of the port provide for the repayment within six months of wage and budget arrears in the amount that will be formed on the date of transfer of ownership of the privatization object. In addition, during the same period (six months), it is not allowed to dismiss employees of the privatized enterprise at the initiative of the buyer or the bodies authorized by him, except in cases where the employee performs the actions provided for in Paragraphs 3, 4, 7, 8 of Part 1of Articles 40 and 41 of the Labor Code.