Economy

19:43 08.03.2023

SPF halves price of Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky port at second auction scheduled for March 13

2 min read
SPF halves price of Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky port at second auction scheduled for March 13

A new privatization auction for the sale of Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky seaport (Odesa region) is scheduled for March 13, the starting price of the facility has been halved - from UAH 187.57 million to UAH 93.78 million, according to the website of the State Property Fund.

According to the published information, the acceptance of offers from buyers will end at 20:00 on March 12, and the next day at 12:30 an English auction will be held with a minimum increment of UAH 937,871.

As reported, the first auction scheduled for March 3 for the sale of the port with a starting price of UAH 187.57 million did not take place, the probable reason for the failure of the auction is the absence of at least two applications.

Earlier, the fund reported that the port was unprofitable. At the same time, since 2022, the company "plays an important role in ensuring global food security as a logistics center for ports on the Danube." Head of the State Property Fund Rustem Umerov noted the port has a great potential for the development of Ukrainian exports and needs investments in development.

According to the State Property Fund, in 2019-2021 the net loss of Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky seaport was approximately UAH 23.5-28.5 million, in January-September 2022 - UAH 2.9 million. The volume of sales of products (works, services) for 2019-the nine months of 2022 amounted to UAH 80.8 million, including UAH 9.2 million for export.

The conditions for the sale of the port provide for the repayment within six months of wage and budget arrears in the amount that will be formed on the date of transfer of ownership of the privatization object. In addition, during the same period (six months), it is not allowed to dismiss employees of the privatized enterprise at the initiative of the buyer or the bodies authorized by him, except in cases where the employee performs the actions provided for in Paragraphs 3, 4, 7, 8 of Part 1of Articles 40 and 41 of the Labor Code.

Tags: #ukraine #port #auction

MORE ABOUT

19:48 08.03.2023
EU ambassadors approve additional EUR 2 bln to European Peace Fund, through which assistance provided to Ukraine

EU ambassadors approve additional EUR 2 bln to European Peace Fund, through which assistance provided to Ukraine

19:37 08.03.2023
Invaders remove Caliber carriers from duty in Black Sea – AFU Navy

Invaders remove Caliber carriers from duty in Black Sea – AFU Navy

13:58 07.03.2023
MIGA to provide three state banks in Ukraine with up to $10 mln trade finance guarantees to EBRD, receives $23 mln from Japan for future projects in Ukraine

MIGA to provide three state banks in Ukraine with up to $10 mln trade finance guarantees to EBRD, receives $23 mln from Japan for future projects in Ukraine

10:32 07.03.2023
Ten Ukrainian pilots may arrive in USA to improve their combat aircraft control skills – media

Ten Ukrainian pilots may arrive in USA to improve their combat aircraft control skills – media

09:42 07.03.2023
Ukraine's GDP in 2023 will decrease by 0.1% with inflation of 16.9% - consensus forecast

Ukraine's GDP in 2023 will decrease by 0.1% with inflation of 16.9% - consensus forecast

15:34 06.03.2023
Ukraine emerges from winter with surplus of capacity, sufficient reserves of resources – Energy Minister

Ukraine emerges from winter with surplus of capacity, sufficient reserves of resources – Energy Minister

15:10 04.03.2023
Saudi Arabia sends three planes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Saudi Arabia sends three planes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

20:08 03.03.2023
USA announces new $400 mln package of military assistance for Ukraine

USA announces new $400 mln package of military assistance for Ukraine

16:23 03.03.2023
Only Ukraine can talk about peace acceptable to it – President of Latvia

Only Ukraine can talk about peace acceptable to it – President of Latvia

15:48 03.03.2023
Ukrainian, Latvian presidents sign joint declaration in Lviv

Ukrainian, Latvian presidents sign joint declaration in Lviv

AD

HOT NEWS

Kobolev claims NABU requests to increase bail for him to UAH 365 mln

Court seizes Zhevaho's assets to secure UAH 46 bln claim of Deposit Guarantee Fund, including Ferrexpo's Poltava Mining

Ukraine receives 5,600 tonnes of energy aid from 30 countries of world – Minister of Energy

Economy Ministry worsens forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2023 to 1%, improves inflation forecast to 24% - Deputy Minister

GDP dynamics likely to be better than NBU forecast in H1 2023 – NBU dpty governor

LATEST

Economy Ministry estimates fall in GDP in Feb at 26% against 32% in Jan

Zhevaho considers illegal seizure of Ferrexpo's shares mining companies under SPF claim, to appeal it

IMF mission starts discussions with Ukraine on potential program

RGC Metering starts production of industrial gas meters in Ukraine

NBU proposes bill on nationalization of Sense Bank, bank announces potential investors

Ukrainian retail reopens 80% of outlets closed at start of war – Retailers Association

Colliers Ukraine joins development of Prompylad.Renovation project

Kobolev claims NABU requests to increase bail for him to UAH 365 mln

Russia continues to influence activities of intl nuclear organizations – SSTC NRS

Court seizes Zhevaho's assets to secure UAH 46 bln claim of Deposit Guarantee Fund, including Ferrexpo's Poltava Mining

AD
AD
AD
AD