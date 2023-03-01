Zelenskyy invites OECD to join work to leverage Russian assets to compensate Ukraine for damage

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to join the work to leverage Russian assets to compensate Ukraine for damage.

"Today I met with the Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. It is one of the most powerful global organizations bringing together the world's leading countries. Those countries where people really want to live," he said in a video address on Tuesday.

According to Zelenskyy, "our goal is for Ukraine to fully join the organization and to use the OECD experience to modernize our country."

"Today we talked, in particular, about a fair tax system for Ukrainians – transparent, simple, and one that will strike a balance between stimulating business and economic growth and ensuring social justice," the president said.

He also "offered the OECD to join the work on leveraging Russia's assets to compensate for the damage caused by Russian aggression."