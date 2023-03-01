Economy

09:29 01.03.2023

Zelenskyy invites OECD to join work to leverage Russian assets to compensate Ukraine for damage

1 min read
Zelenskyy invites OECD to join work to leverage Russian assets to compensate Ukraine for damage

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to join the work to leverage Russian assets to compensate Ukraine for damage.

"Today I met with the Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. It is one of the most powerful global organizations bringing together the world's leading countries. Those countries where people really want to live," he said in a video address on Tuesday.

According to Zelenskyy, "our goal is for Ukraine to fully join the organization and to use the OECD experience to modernize our country."

"Today we talked, in particular, about a fair tax system for Ukrainians – transparent, simple, and one that will strike a balance between stimulating business and economic growth and ensuring social justice," the president said.

He also "offered the OECD to join the work on leveraging Russia's assets to compensate for the damage caused by Russian aggression."

Tags: #oecd #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

09:28 01.03.2023
Zelenskyy: Russia does not count people sent to assault Ukrainian positions in Bakhmut

Zelenskyy: Russia does not count people sent to assault Ukrainian positions in Bakhmut

18:48 28.02.2023
U.S. business has every opportunity to take leadership position in restoring Ukraine's economy and infrastructure now – Zelenskyy

U.S. business has every opportunity to take leadership position in restoring Ukraine's economy and infrastructure now – Zelenskyy

15:17 28.02.2023
OECD-Ukraine Liaison Office to open in Kyiv on March 1 – Secretary-General Cormann

OECD-Ukraine Liaison Office to open in Kyiv on March 1 – Secretary-General Cormann

11:05 28.02.2023
This year is time for negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership – Zelenskyy

This year is time for negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership – Zelenskyy

09:53 28.02.2023
Ukraine to be able to completely protect skies when aviation taboo in relations with partners is lifted – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to be able to completely protect skies when aviation taboo in relations with partners is lifted – Zelenskyy

16:46 25.02.2023
Ukrainian Peace Formula to become basis of new security in Europe and world – Zelenskyy's address to participants of Intl Forum in Kaunas

Ukrainian Peace Formula to become basis of new security in Europe and world – Zelenskyy's address to participants of Intl Forum in Kaunas

15:31 25.02.2023
With support, we can end Russian aggression already this year – Zelenskyy's appeal to German leadership

With support, we can end Russian aggression already this year – Zelenskyy's appeal to German leadership

14:55 25.02.2023
Zelenskyy would like to hold summit of Latin American countries and Ukraine

Zelenskyy would like to hold summit of Latin American countries and Ukraine

21:25 24.02.2023
Russia may come to NATO countries – Zelenskyy

Russia may come to NATO countries – Zelenskyy

20:41 24.02.2023
Zelenskyy : I am glad that my children are in Ukraine

Zelenskyy : I am glad that my children are in Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

OECD-Ukraine Liaison Office to open in Kyiv on March 1 – Secretary-General Cormann

Ukraine puts forward its candidacy for IAEA Board of Governors

Ukraine receives $1.25 bln grant from USA

Zelenskyy urges head of US Treasury to continue strengthening sanctions against Russia

HACC decides to recover PINbank of Russian citizen Giner to state

LATEST

Zhydachiv Pulp and Paper Mill first in Ukraine to start production of office paper from waste paper – mill

Housing commissioning in Ukraine falls by 37.8% in 2022 – statistics

Metinvest can supply enough steel to rebuild Ukraine, interested in acquiring assets in Europe – CEO

Busin insurer plans to send UAH 13.6 mln from 2022 profit to pay dividends, UAH 48.8 mln to increase charter capital

Turkish market opens for export of Ukrainian fish products – State Fisheries Agency

Shmyhal: Ukraine wins not only battle for heat, but also battle for light

Founder of Digital Future Fund unites his business projects into Qollabe group

Law on compensation for damaged or destroyed housing to come into action in May – Shuliak

Ukrtelecom cuts revenue by 15% in 2022

DTEK restores power supply to more than 7 mln subscribers during one year of war

AD
AD
AD
AD