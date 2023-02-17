Economy

14:42 17.02.2023

Shmyhal: no power outages across Ukraine for almost week, but it's too early to relax

1 min read
Shmyhal: no power outages across Ukraine for almost week, but it's too early to relax

Although there is no shortage of electricity in the Ukrainian powe system now, repairs of damaged equipment will drag on for many months, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"There have been no blackouts across Ukraine for almost a week now. Four months of terror, thousands of missiles and drones, Russia has spent billions of dollars, but again it loses, again it is not able to break Ukraine on the energy front. However, the attacks do not stop. It is too early to relax," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Friday.

The Prime Minister noted that, despite the fact that there is no shortage of electricity in the system, repairs of damaged equipment will take many months.

"It should be understood: in these cases, some regions will return to blackouts from time to time," Shmyhal said.

Tags: #energy #shmyhal

MORE ABOUT

16:41 17.02.2023
PM of Ukraine discusses speeding up arms supplies with PM of the Netherlands

PM of Ukraine discusses speeding up arms supplies with PM of the Netherlands

17:06 15.02.2023
Ukraine continues talks with Turkey on using floating power plants for country's energy supply

Ukraine continues talks with Turkey on using floating power plants for country's energy supply

18:53 14.02.2023
After attacks on Ukrainian energy system occupiers trying to deprive Ukrainians of water supply – Shmyhal

After attacks on Ukrainian energy system occupiers trying to deprive Ukrainians of water supply – Shmyhal

17:56 14.02.2023
Ukraine plans to attract more than $2 bln from USA, World Bank, other donors in Feb – PM

Ukraine plans to attract more than $2 bln from USA, World Bank, other donors in Feb – PM

14:54 14.02.2023
Ministry of Energy hands over generators from intl partners to Donbasenergo

Ministry of Energy hands over generators from intl partners to Donbasenergo

11:41 14.02.2023
Generation able to cover electricity consumption for third day in a row – Energy Minister

Generation able to cover electricity consumption for third day in a row – Energy Minister

10:52 14.02.2023
Several times increase in energy service contracts with budgetary institutions expected in 2023 - head of profile association

Several times increase in energy service contracts with budgetary institutions expected in 2023 - head of profile association

09:18 14.02.2023
DTEK resumes power supply to 90,000 consumers in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk regions over week

DTEK resumes power supply to 90,000 consumers in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk regions over week

14:36 13.02.2023
Klitschko: Kyiv receive two solar power plants from French partners

Klitschko: Kyiv receive two solar power plants from French partners

20:17 10.02.2023
Russian shelling of Ukraine's energy infrastructure causes shutdown of one of Khmelnytsky NPP units – IAEA

Russian shelling of Ukraine's energy infrastructure causes shutdown of one of Khmelnytsky NPP units – IAEA

AD

HOT NEWS

Govt to index pensions by 20% in March – Shmyhal

Israel to provide Ukraine with loan guarantees of up to $200 mln for healthcare, civil infrastructure projects - FM

Court upholds bail-in procedure in case filed by ex-shareholder of PrivatBank Dubilet

UMCC head replaced, there are suspicions due to fraud with supply of titanium ore – SPF

After attacks on Ukrainian energy system occupiers trying to deprive Ukrainians of water supply – Shmyhal

LATEST

Govt to index pensions by 20% in March – Shmyhal

Bread producers need legislative regulation of relations with retail chains for development of industry

Simplified registration in Ukraine of medicines registered in countries with strict regulatory system becomes ineffective due to war – expert

State budget spending on military equipment in Jan down to UAH 28.7 bln, payments to military to UAH 71.8 bln - Finance Ministry

Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant cuts output of commercial iron ore 60.9% YoY in Jan 2023

Israel to provide Ukraine with loan guarantees of up to $200 mln for healthcare, civil infrastructure projects - FM

Market of logistics real estate in Lviv region will increase by 80,000 sq m in 2023 - Watermelon Development

Most profitable banks in 2022 - PrivatBank, UkrSibbank, Citibank, monobank, Raiffeisen, most unprofitable - Sense, Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank, ProCredit

Court upholds bail-in procedure in case filed by ex-shareholder of PrivatBank Dubilet

UMCC head replaced, there are suspicions due to fraud with supply of titanium ore – SPF

AD
AD
AD
AD