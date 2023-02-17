Shmyhal: no power outages across Ukraine for almost week, but it's too early to relax

Although there is no shortage of electricity in the Ukrainian powe system now, repairs of damaged equipment will drag on for many months, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"There have been no blackouts across Ukraine for almost a week now. Four months of terror, thousands of missiles and drones, Russia has spent billions of dollars, but again it loses, again it is not able to break Ukraine on the energy front. However, the attacks do not stop. It is too early to relax," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Friday.

The Prime Minister noted that, despite the fact that there is no shortage of electricity in the system, repairs of damaged equipment will take many months.

"It should be understood: in these cases, some regions will return to blackouts from time to time," Shmyhal said.