Economy

16:31 15.02.2023

Court upholds bail-in procedure in case filed by ex-shareholder of PrivatBank Dubilet

2 min read
Court upholds bail-in procedure in case filed by ex-shareholder of PrivatBank Dubilet

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court on February 15 closed the proceedings on the claim of former head of the board and ex-shareholder of PrivatBank (Kyiv) Oleksandr Dubilet (previously owned 2.7249% of the shares) on invalidating the contracts for the sale of shares of the financial institution (bail-in procedures), Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Andriy Pyshnyy said.

"The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court upheld the ruling of the court of first instance. It closed the proceedings on the invalidation of the PrivatBank sale and purchase agreements, as a result of which the state acquired 100% of the bank’s shares in December 2016. This means that the court recognized lawful application of the norms of law No. 590-IX in this case, which makes it impossible for any further attempts to win back," he wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to him, such a court decision means that in addition to the Dubilet case, more than 40 similar court cases, which were initiated by the former owners in order to regain PrivatBank, will be closed.

As reported, the Economic Court of Kyiv by a resolution dated January 2, 2020 opened proceedings in case No. 910/18214/19 on the lawsuit of Oleksandr Dubilet against the state in connection with the nationalization of the bank.

Tags: #court #privatbank

MORE ABOUT

21:22 23.01.2023
Court refuses to arrest ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

Court refuses to arrest ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

19:10 23.01.2023
Farmak intends to defend intellectual property right for Corvalolum in intl courts

Farmak intends to defend intellectual property right for Corvalolum in intl courts

14:42 26.12.2022
Ex-head of Ukrmedprojectbud sentenced to five years in jail for abuse of duty during construction of Okhmatdyt hospital

Ex-head of Ukrmedprojectbud sentenced to five years in jail for abuse of duty during construction of Okhmatdyt hospital

16:02 13.12.2022
Rada liquidates District Administrative Court of Kyiv, creates Kyiv City District Administrative Court

Rada liquidates District Administrative Court of Kyiv, creates Kyiv City District Administrative Court

16:45 08.12.2022
Court deprives mayor of Chernihiv Atroshenko of right to hold office for a year

Court deprives mayor of Chernihiv Atroshenko of right to hold office for a year

14:53 08.12.2022
Economic court of Kyiv postpones claim of owner of PrivatBank eurobonds against bail-in

Economic court of Kyiv postpones claim of owner of PrivatBank eurobonds against bail-in

17:29 07.12.2022
French court upholds intl arbitration decision to recover $1.1 bln from Russia in favor of Oschadbank for Crimea

French court upholds intl arbitration decision to recover $1.1 bln from Russia in favor of Oschadbank for Crimea

13:11 30.11.2022
European Commission President: we're proposing to set up specialised court for Russia, use frozen assets to restore Ukraine

European Commission President: we're proposing to set up specialised court for Russia, use frozen assets to restore Ukraine

17:02 17.11.2022
Court in Netherlands finds Girkin, Dubinsky and Kharchenko guilty of crash of flight MH17, death of 298 people, Pulatov found not guilty

Court in Netherlands finds Girkin, Dubinsky and Kharchenko guilty of crash of flight MH17, death of 298 people, Pulatov found not guilty

09:32 17.11.2022
Netherlands to announce ruling on MH17 downing case

Netherlands to announce ruling on MH17 downing case

AD

HOT NEWS

UMCC head replaced, there are suspicions due to fraud with supply of titanium ore – SPF

After attacks on Ukrainian energy system occupiers trying to deprive Ukrainians of water supply – Shmyhal

Ukraine plans to attract more than $2 bln from USA, World Bank, other donors in Feb – PM

Only 9% of almost 1,500 global companies leave Russian market during year of war against Ukraine - Podoliak

Govt approves procedure for selling confiscated Russian assets, property – PM

LATEST

Ukraine continues talks with Turkey on using floating power plants for country's energy supply

UMCC head replaced, there are suspicions due to fraud with supply of titanium ore – SPF

Ukraine to provide population with agricultural products in 2023 – head of Verkhovna Rada Committee

After attacks on Ukrainian energy system occupiers trying to deprive Ukrainians of water supply – Shmyhal

Ukraine plans to attract more than $2 bln from USA, World Bank, other donors in Feb – PM

Metinvest produces shelters for soldiers based on drawings of Soviet archives with their modernization – CEO

Ministry of Energy hands over generators from intl partners to Donbasenergo

Tigipko's TAS Group plans to enter JV of Austrian voestalpine, ÖBB Rail Cargo for construction of railcars with 25% share

Generation able to cover electricity consumption for third day in a row – Energy Minister

Fitch downgrades Ukrzaliznytsia to RD, then upgrades it to 'CC' on completion of restructuring

AD
AD
AD
AD