Court upholds bail-in procedure in case filed by ex-shareholder of PrivatBank Dubilet

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court on February 15 closed the proceedings on the claim of former head of the board and ex-shareholder of PrivatBank (Kyiv) Oleksandr Dubilet (previously owned 2.7249% of the shares) on invalidating the contracts for the sale of shares of the financial institution (bail-in procedures), Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Andriy Pyshnyy said.

"The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court upheld the ruling of the court of first instance. It closed the proceedings on the invalidation of the PrivatBank sale and purchase agreements, as a result of which the state acquired 100% of the bank’s shares in December 2016. This means that the court recognized lawful application of the norms of law No. 590-IX in this case, which makes it impossible for any further attempts to win back," he wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to him, such a court decision means that in addition to the Dubilet case, more than 40 similar court cases, which were initiated by the former owners in order to regain PrivatBank, will be closed.

As reported, the Economic Court of Kyiv by a resolution dated January 2, 2020 opened proceedings in case No. 910/18214/19 on the lawsuit of Oleksandr Dubilet against the state in connection with the nationalization of the bank.