Interfax-Ukraine

Economy

09:32 25.03.2025

Co-founder of Privat Group Martynov accuses former partners of laundering UAH 5 bln through charity fund

2 min read

Co-founder of Privat Financial and Industrial Group Oleksiy Martynov, who in August last year announced his intention to sue former partners Hennadiy Boholiubov and Ihor Kolomoisky for a return to operational asset management, accuses them of laundering UAH 5 billion through a charity fund.

"They used the charity fund of one of the religious organizations of the city of Dnipro, of which they were founders, to launder funds stolen from the state. In total, more than UAH 5 billion were laundered through this fund," Martynov said in an "Appeal to All Law Enforcement Agencies of Ukraine" on Facebook on Monday.

The businessman added that this "deal" was carried out by Boholiubov and Kolomoisky for several years.

Martynov called on law enforcement agencies to conduct an urgent investigation and provide a legal assessment of these actions.

Privat Financial and Industrial Group previously united dozens of enterprises across the country operating in the fields of banking, ferroalloys, oil products, fertilizers, and agribusiness.

Kolomoisky has been in the SBU detention center for a year and a half. This agency, together with the Prosecutor General's Office and the Bureau of Economic Security (BES), accused him of illegal actions with bank documents during the actual failure to deposit UAH 5.8 billion into the PrivatBank cash register, as well as the appropriation of more than UAH 5.3 billion, which was later legalized.

BES detectives also stated that they had proven the fact of Kolomoisky's organization of the seizure of more than UAH 3.3 billion from Ukrnafta and participants in joint investment agreements and the subsequent legalization of more than UAH 4 billion obtained illegally. Kolomoisky denies all charges against him.

Boholiubov left Ukraine at the end of June 2024. The Prosecutor General's Office later informed him in absentia of suspicion of the illegal seizure of another person's passport and illegal border crossing with the assistance of a border guard. At the same time, Boholiubov's press service claims that the businessman left the country as a citizen of Ukraine in compliance with all norms and laws.

Tags: #privatbank #martynov #privat

MORE ABOUT

15:06 24.03.2025
PrivatBank to raise hryvnia deposit interest rates to 13-14% starting April 1

PrivatBank to raise hryvnia deposit interest rates to 13-14% starting April 1

11:57 27.02.2025
Ukrainian businessman Kolomoisky loses Supreme Court case over PrivatBank nationalization appeal

Ukrainian businessman Kolomoisky loses Supreme Court case over PrivatBank nationalization appeal

19:31 20.12.2024
PrivatBank uses alternative sources of information until state registers restored

PrivatBank uses alternative sources of information until state registers restored

11:08 05.12.2024
PrivatBank threatens monobank with legal action over banking confidentiality allegations

PrivatBank threatens monobank with legal action over banking confidentiality allegations

10:46 09.10.2024
PrivatBank's Supervisory Board elects Swedish banker Björknert as CEO

PrivatBank's Supervisory Board elects Swedish banker Björknert as CEO

12:28 02.09.2024
PrivatBank's Chairman Boesch to leave early on Nov 1 – supervisory board

PrivatBank's Chairman Boesch to leave early on Nov 1 – supervisory board

12:12 22.08.2024
Epicenter K attracts UAH 400 mln from PrivatBank for expansion, power equipment

Epicenter K attracts UAH 400 mln from PrivatBank for expansion, power equipment

11:29 27.06.2024
PrivatBank's supervisory board starts selecting new board chairman

PrivatBank's supervisory board starts selecting new board chairman

19:23 17.05.2024
Court upholds Kolomoisky's guarantees for PrivatBank UAH 18.3 bln loans from NBU

Court upholds Kolomoisky's guarantees for PrivatBank UAH 18.3 bln loans from NBU

20:20 13.05.2024
PrivatBank, Visa launch digital payment in suburban transport in Kyiv region

PrivatBank, Visa launch digital payment in suburban transport in Kyiv region

HOT NEWS

Wizz Air ready to launch 400 routes from Ukraine six months after airspace opened - CEO

PrivatBank to raise hryvnia deposit interest rates to 13-14% starting April 1

Increasing bank profit tax to 50% reduces opportunities to increase loan portfolio by 20% – Rozhkova

Ukraine's GDP grows by 1.1% in first 2M – First Deputy PM

Head of Ukraine's Stock Market Commission: state must fulfill its obligations to minority shareholders of Ukrnafta, Motor Sich, ZTR

LATEST

Wizz Air ready to launch 400 routes from Ukraine six months after airspace opened - CEO

Construction of Chernivtsi-Suceava Euro-rail track will begin in 2026 - Deputy Minister of Finance

Ukrainian Agri Council calls on govt to return 30% discount on rail transportation of agro products from frontline territories

IMF plans to consider allocating $400 mln to Ukraine following seventh review under EFF on March 28

NBU's net interventions last week increase by 18%

Kyiv residents' debt for heating, hot water reaches UAH 8 bln

Naftogaz denies NABU, SAPO accusations of inaction in returning assets to Ukraine

EU leaders present 2 mechanisms for financing defense investments worth EUR 800 bln, agree to coordinate strengthening Ukraine

Spring planting 2025 in Ukraine progresses 16.7% faster than last year: 19 regions sow 250,400 ha of spring crops

Ukraine's Oranta insurer boosts premiums by 54%, payouts by 25% in 2024

AD
AD
Empire School
AD