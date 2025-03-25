Co-founder of Privat Group Martynov accuses former partners of laundering UAH 5 bln through charity fund

Co-founder of Privat Financial and Industrial Group Oleksiy Martynov, who in August last year announced his intention to sue former partners Hennadiy Boholiubov and Ihor Kolomoisky for a return to operational asset management, accuses them of laundering UAH 5 billion through a charity fund.

"They used the charity fund of one of the religious organizations of the city of Dnipro, of which they were founders, to launder funds stolen from the state. In total, more than UAH 5 billion were laundered through this fund," Martynov said in an "Appeal to All Law Enforcement Agencies of Ukraine" on Facebook on Monday.

The businessman added that this "deal" was carried out by Boholiubov and Kolomoisky for several years.

Martynov called on law enforcement agencies to conduct an urgent investigation and provide a legal assessment of these actions.

Privat Financial and Industrial Group previously united dozens of enterprises across the country operating in the fields of banking, ferroalloys, oil products, fertilizers, and agribusiness.

Kolomoisky has been in the SBU detention center for a year and a half. This agency, together with the Prosecutor General's Office and the Bureau of Economic Security (BES), accused him of illegal actions with bank documents during the actual failure to deposit UAH 5.8 billion into the PrivatBank cash register, as well as the appropriation of more than UAH 5.3 billion, which was later legalized.

BES detectives also stated that they had proven the fact of Kolomoisky's organization of the seizure of more than UAH 3.3 billion from Ukrnafta and participants in joint investment agreements and the subsequent legalization of more than UAH 4 billion obtained illegally. Kolomoisky denies all charges against him.

Boholiubov left Ukraine at the end of June 2024. The Prosecutor General's Office later informed him in absentia of suspicion of the illegal seizure of another person's passport and illegal border crossing with the assistance of a border guard. At the same time, Boholiubov's press service claims that the businessman left the country as a citizen of Ukraine in compliance with all norms and laws.