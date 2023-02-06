Ukraine intends to commission 500 MW of green generation, increase electricity imports to 2,000 MW - minister

In 2023, Ukraine intends to put into operation 500 MW of new capacities for production of electricity from renewable sources, as well as to increase electricity imports from Europe to 2,000 MW in the near future.

"We will develop green energy integrated into the European economy. In particular, this year we plan to put into operation up to 500 MW of capacity," Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said at the Ukraine-EU summit on Friday.

According to him, Ukraine will also become one of the largest energy hubs in Europe and will help balance the European energy system, taking into account the expected shortage of electricity in Europe.

At the same time, as Haluschenko explained, at this stage, the country needs to increase electricity imports from Europe to 2,000 MW due to its shortage in the context of the war with Russia.

"Now we also need support from the import of electricity. The decision to increase the import of electricity to Ukraine to 2 GW will halve the existing deficit," he stressed.

Currently, five out of 14 thermal power plants remain occupied in Ukraine, as well as the largest in Europe Zaporizhia nuclear power plant with a capacity of 6,000 MW, the minister noted. Also about half of the objects of Ukraine's power system were attacked.

"As a result, we have a large shortage of electricity in the system," Haluschenko said.