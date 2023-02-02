EC will propose to extend preferential regime for imports from Ukraine for a year

The European Commission will propose to the EU member states to extend for a year the suspension of all customs duties and trade protection measures for imports from Ukraine, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said.

"Last year we canceled all duties and quotas for goods from Ukraine. It was a great success... Today I can announce that we will propose to extend this trade agreement for the next year," she said at a press conference with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.