Due to significant cold, possible missile attacks on energy system, Ukrainians should be prepared for new emergency power outages – Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that due to significant cold and the existing threat of enemy missile attacks on the energy system Ukrainians should be prepared for new emergency power outages.

"Russia continues to launch strikes against our energy system. In the first five days of the new year, the enemy mounted two drone attacks as a result of which power generation facilities and backbone networks were damaged. Also, the shelling of the energy system in the east and south continues," he said at a meeting of the government on Friday.

According to the prime minister, warm weather and holidays helped to reduce power consumption, which allowed us to suspend power outages during winter holidays.

"However, yesterday, on January 5, power consumption increased. That is why scheduled power outages were introduced in the central and eastern regions, as well as Odesa, Lviv, and Dnipro. We are expecting a significant cold since today. Respectively, power consumption and energy system shortage will grow," he said.

Shmyhal warned that the enemy is ready to mount a new missile attack on the civilian and energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

"Therefore, all of us should be ready for the resumption of emergency power outages," he said.