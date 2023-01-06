Economy

16:40 06.01.2023

Due to significant cold, possible missile attacks on energy system, Ukrainians should be prepared for new emergency power outages – Shmyhal

2 min read
Due to significant cold, possible missile attacks on energy system, Ukrainians should be prepared for new emergency power outages – Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that due to significant cold and the existing threat of enemy missile attacks on the energy system Ukrainians should be prepared for new emergency power outages.

"Russia continues to launch strikes against our energy system. In the first five days of the new year, the enemy mounted two drone attacks as a result of which power generation facilities and backbone networks were damaged. Also, the shelling of the energy system in the east and south continues," he said at a meeting of the government on Friday.

According to the prime minister, warm weather and holidays helped to reduce power consumption, which allowed us to suspend power outages during winter holidays.

"However, yesterday, on January 5, power consumption increased. That is why scheduled power outages were introduced in the central and eastern regions, as well as Odesa, Lviv, and Dnipro. We are expecting a significant cold since today. Respectively, power consumption and energy system shortage will grow," he said.

Shmyhal warned that the enemy is ready to mount a new missile attack on the civilian and energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

"Therefore, all of us should be ready for the resumption of emergency power outages," he said.

Tags: #energy #shmyhal

MORE ABOUT

16:23 06.01.2023
Shmyhal: After 2.5 months of heating season, we can say that we're successfully overcoming winter challenges

Shmyhal: After 2.5 months of heating season, we can say that we're successfully overcoming winter challenges

14:54 06.01.2023
Shmyhal: Ukraine receives about UAH 1 trln from intl partners in 2022

Shmyhal: Ukraine receives about UAH 1 trln from intl partners in 2022

14:34 04.01.2023
Ukraine agrees on supply of nearly 1,800 transformers, about 7,000 generators up to 100 kV – Kuleba

Ukraine agrees on supply of nearly 1,800 transformers, about 7,000 generators up to 100 kV – Kuleba

19:08 03.01.2023
Ukraine's govt to focus on renewable energy, decentralized energy system

Ukraine's govt to focus on renewable energy, decentralized energy system

17:56 03.01.2023
Govt to develop position on all 35 sections of future agreement on Ukraine's membership in EU in 2023 – Shmyhal

Govt to develop position on all 35 sections of future agreement on Ukraine's membership in EU in 2023 – Shmyhal

15:27 03.01.2023
DTEK introduces new schedules of stabilization power outages in Kyiv region to balance supplies

DTEK introduces new schedules of stabilization power outages in Kyiv region to balance supplies

11:47 03.01.2023
Thanks to warm and clear weather, no consumption limits until 14.00 – Ukrenergo

Thanks to warm and clear weather, no consumption limits until 14.00 – Ukrenergo

09:16 02.01.2023
Energy infrastructure facilities damaged in Kyiv in attacks – Klitschko

Energy infrastructure facilities damaged in Kyiv in attacks – Klitschko

18:28 31.12.2022
Energy minister reports no serious damage to energy system from shelling on Saturday

Energy minister reports no serious damage to energy system from shelling on Saturday

20:40 30.12.2022
Zelensky: We have clear electricity generation, supply strategy

Zelensky: We have clear electricity generation, supply strategy

AD

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal: After 2.5 months of heating season, we can say that we're successfully overcoming winter challenges

Shmyhal: Ukraine receives about UAH 1 trln from intl partners in 2022

BES hands over to ARMA Ermolino semi-finished meat plant valued at over UAH 350 mln

Ministry of Economy preliminary estimates fall in Ukraine's GDP in 2022 at 30.4%

Ukrainian agrarians provide country with over $20 bln in forex earnings in 2022 - Solsky

LATEST

Public reduces electricity consumption in Oct-Nov by at least a third – YASNO head

BES hands over to ARMA Ermolino semi-finished meat plant valued at over UAH 350 mln

Ministry of Economy preliminary estimates fall in Ukraine's GDP in 2022 at 30.4%

Ukrainian agrarians provide country with over $20 bln in forex earnings in 2022 - Solsky

Over 16 mln tonnes of Ukrainian food exported under grain deal

Govt to create security infrastructure, regulate circulation of weapons in Ukraine in 2023 – PM

Govt suspends electronic auctions in ProZorro system due to shelling

Deficit of Ukraine's state budget in 2022 comes to UAH 911.1 bln, incl. in Dec – UAH 99 bln – Finance Ministry

Nova Poshta pays over UAH 5 bln in taxes in 2022

Diesel fuel deliveries from Hungary via Samara-Western Direction pipeline in 2022 amount to 114,000 tonnes - Ukrtransnafta

AD
AD
AD
AD