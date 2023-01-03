Ukraine's govt to focus on renewable energy, decentralized energy system

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says the government intends to use the potential of renewable energy more actively.

"Plans for the decarbonization of energy and green transformation remain relevant. The war has made these challenges even more urgent," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

According to him, the government will more actively use the potential of renewable energy: solar, wind, hydro, hydrogen technologies.

"Russian attacks are pushing us towards a radical reform, building a decentralized energy system. Then it will be less vulnerable to enemy attacks. We are talking about the creation of mini-power plants and small generation facilities implemented in the existing energy system," Shmyhal said.

According to him, in 2023, a legislative framework will be created to reform the State Reserve, in particular, this issue concerns the formation of minimum reserves of oil and oil products in order to ensure its continuous supply to the domestic market.

"The government will continue to invest in increasing its own gas production in order to ensure complete energy independence in this matter," he said.