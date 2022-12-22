Zelensky bringing from Washington decisions awaited by Defense Forces

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that he was bringing from the United States "to Ukraine, to Donbas, near Bakhmut and to the south, the decisions that our defense forces were waiting for."

"We are returning from Washington – we are going with good results. With something that really helps. When we say 'patriots' in Ukraine and in the United States, we still mean the defense of the state and people. This issue has been resolved for Ukraine," Zelensky said in a video message on Thursday.

According to him, "there is also financial support. There are other agreements – a bit later about them."

"I thank President Biden for his help, and for his international leadership, and for his determination to win. Thanks to the United States Congress – both chambers, both parties, and everyone who supports Ukraine, everyone who wants victory just like all of us. There will be victory!" Zelensky said.