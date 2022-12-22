Economy

15:40 22.12.2022

Inflation in Ukraine in 2023 will decrease to 22.5%, current account surplus will be replaced by deficit of $5.7 bln – memo with IMF

2 min read
Inflation in Ukraine in 2023 will decrease to 22.5%, current account surplus will be replaced by deficit of $5.7 bln – memo with IMF

The annual inflation rate in Ukraine is expected to gradually decrease from 30% at the end of 2022 to approximately 22.5% at the end of 2023, according to the Memorandum on Economic and Financial Policy of the IMF Program Monitoring with Board Involvement (PMB).

This reflects the residual effects of disruptions in supply and destruction of production capacity amid lower global energy prices, the document said.

"The current account is expected to move to a deficit of around $5.7 billion in 2023, following a projected surplus of $6.4 billion in 2022. This reflects a widening in the trade balance, as the recovery in export proceeds is expected to be slow, while import demand is expected to accelerate, due to continued demand for fuel, equipment, and materials for repair and rehabilitation. Sizable external financing inflows should support FX reserves levels of around $21 billion by end-2023, equivalent to 2.5 months of imports," the document says.

"The slow recovery reflects the persisting impact of the recent damage to energy infrastructure into the first quarter of the year. Activity is expected to pick up in subsequent quarters, supported mainly by government spending, while the recovery in exports is expected to be only gradual (in view of the destruction to capacity and residual logistical bottlenecks), and consumption growth is expected to remain weak (mainly on account of the decline in purchasing power)," the memo says.

"The economy could rebound more quickly if the security and infrastructure situation improve more quickly than expected. The economy could register a much stronger recovery should there be a faster than expected decline in security risks and a swifter resolution of the ongoing challenges to energy and logistical infrastructure. Under such assumptions, growth in 2023 could strengthen to 3-4%. The outlook could be further boosted a quicker return of migrants as well as through a large-scale reconstruction effort that accelerates the recovery," it reads.

"Nevertheless, uncertainty is high, and risks to the outlook are tilted to the downside, with implications for our external financing needs. The recovery in economic activity in 2023 could be much slower than expected. In particular, the recovery could be weaker should the impact of the recent attacks on critical infrastructure persist for longer than expected, the security situation deteriorate, the grain corridor shut down, or outward migration accelerate. In such scenarios, our external financing needs could be markedly higher," it says.

Tags: #ukraine #inflation #imf

MORE ABOUT

12:28 22.12.2022
Zelensky: I'm sure Ukraine, USA to win together

Zelensky: I'm sure Ukraine, USA to win together

20:10 21.12.2022
Zelensky's plane lands at Andrews Air Force Base – CNN

Zelensky's plane lands at Andrews Air Force Base – CNN

19:54 21.12.2022
USA announces new $1.85 bln military aid package for Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems

USA announces new $1.85 bln military aid package for Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems

12:46 21.12.2022
IMF may enter into extended program with Ukraine in March – IMF Alternate Director Rashkovan

IMF may enter into extended program with Ukraine in March – IMF Alternate Director Rashkovan

11:51 21.12.2022
For first time, USA to provide Patriot missile battery within military aid to Ukraine – media

For first time, USA to provide Patriot missile battery within military aid to Ukraine – media

09:39 20.12.2022
Canada, Netherlands transfer CAD500 mln, EUR200 mln to IMF account for Ukraine - fund head

Canada, Netherlands transfer CAD500 mln, EUR200 mln to IMF account for Ukraine - fund head

09:37 20.12.2022
IMF approves four-month PMB for Ukraine

IMF approves four-month PMB for Ukraine

14:19 17.12.2022
Russia uses all available weapons during yesterday's attack, except for Shahed-136 – Ihnat

Russia uses all available weapons during yesterday's attack, except for Shahed-136 – Ihnat

11:39 17.12.2022
Hungary stands for accelerating Ukraine's integration into EU, but considers important to maintain ties with Russia – PM's adviser

Hungary stands for accelerating Ukraine's integration into EU, but considers important to maintain ties with Russia – PM's adviser

15:03 15.12.2022
Zelensky urges to move to next stage of rapprochement between EU and Ukraine

Zelensky urges to move to next stage of rapprochement between EU and Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal: Getting out of hardest blackout case to take seven to ten days

Ukraine expects to sign memo on new MFA from EU by late 2022, receive first EUR 3 bln in Jan – PM

Impacts on power system could worsen GDP forecast for 2023 by 3-9 pp – PM

Fitch downgrades DTEK Energy to 'RD'; upgrades to 'CC'

IMF may enter into extended program with Ukraine in March – IMF Alternate Director Rashkovan

LATEST

Shmyhal: Getting out of hardest blackout case to take seven to ten days

Ukraine considering gas-fired mini power plants as alternative to ensure power supply after Russian attacks – Shmyhal

Kyivstar extends Roaming Like at Home service for 2023

Ukraine in 2023 counts on gross harvest in controlled territories in 70-75% of this year's indicators – PM

Ukraine expects to sign memo on new MFA from EU by late 2022, receive first EUR 3 bln in Jan – PM

Impacts on power system could worsen GDP forecast for 2023 by 3-9 pp – PM

Fitch downgrades DTEK Energy to 'RD'; upgrades to 'CC'

Ukraine exports almost 36 mln tonnes of agricultural products since start of war

After war, many commercial properties will be forced to undergo extreme reconstruction – expert

EU gas price caps to allow Russia to be cut off from gas market faster – First Deputy PM Svyrydenko

AD
AD
AD
AD