Economy

17:57 20.12.2022

Shmyhal: Repair work continues after shelling on Mon, energy situation remains difficult

1 min read
Shmyhal: Repair work continues after shelling on Mon, energy situation remains difficult

 Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that repairs after the shelling on Monday are continuing, but the energy situation remains really difficult.

"Yesterday, the terrorist state chose energy facilities in the central region as its target. The Air Defense Forces eliminated most of the enemy drones, but, unfortunately, we have a hit on the high-voltage network. As of December 20, eight units of nuclear power plants and ten thermal plants are operating in the power system," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

According to the prime minister, a significant shortage of electricity remains in the network due to significant damage.

"In order to maintain a balanced operation of the power system, emergency power outages were applied in 11 regions of our state. Repairs continue, but the situation remains really difficult," he said.

Tags: #energy #shmyhal

MORE ABOUT

17:13 20.12.2022
About 1,000 transformers, 5,000 generators attracted from partners to restore Ukraine's power system – Kuleba

About 1,000 transformers, 5,000 generators attracted from partners to restore Ukraine's power system – Kuleba

17:01 20.12.2022
SBI: Russian assets transferred to state ownership, including hundreds of millions in energy sector

SBI: Russian assets transferred to state ownership, including hundreds of millions in energy sector

15:33 20.12.2022
Electricity shortage in Kyiv exceeds 50% - Ukrenergo

Electricity shortage in Kyiv exceeds 50% - Ukrenergo

16:04 19.12.2022
Flight of enemy drone detected over Pivdennoukrainsk NPP – Energoatom

Flight of enemy drone detected over Pivdennoukrainsk NPP – Energoatom

10:28 16.12.2022
Energy Minister reports damage to energy facilities in east, south of Ukraine

Energy Minister reports damage to energy facilities in east, south of Ukraine

12:05 14.12.2022
Ukraine expects to cover needs for electricity as much as possible by importing it from Europe – Energy Minister

Ukraine expects to cover needs for electricity as much as possible by importing it from Europe – Energy Minister

17:46 13.12.2022
Continuation of energy terror by Russia may increase drop of Ukraine's GDP to 50% – PM

Continuation of energy terror by Russia may increase drop of Ukraine's GDP to 50% – PM

16:19 13.12.2022
France conference outcome is announcement by partners of about $1 bln in assistance to Ukraine in passing winter period – Shmyhal

France conference outcome is announcement by partners of about $1 bln in assistance to Ukraine in passing winter period – Shmyhal

11:56 13.12.2022
Zelensky initiates EU missions to critical energy infrastructure facilities

Zelensky initiates EU missions to critical energy infrastructure facilities

11:48 13.12.2022
Ukraine needs up to 2 GW emergency support to European power grid – Zelensky

Ukraine needs up to 2 GW emergency support to European power grid – Zelensky

AD

HOT NEWS

SBI: Russian assets transferred to state ownership, including hundreds of millions in energy sector

Ukraine receives $2 bln grant from USA – Finance Ministry

Electricity shortage in Kyiv exceeds 50% - Ukrenergo

Russian aggressors hit another Naftogaz facility

Canada, Netherlands transfer CAD500 mln, EUR200 mln to IMF account for Ukraine - fund head

LATEST

Ukraine receives $2 bln grant from USA – Finance Ministry

Russian aggressors hit another Naftogaz facility

Finance Ministry, NBU looking for options to restart govt bonds market - Marchenko

Canada, Netherlands transfer CAD500 mln, EUR200 mln to IMF account for Ukraine - fund head

IMF approves four-month PMB for Ukraine

Railway and road transit of Ukrainian goods through Belarus impossible due to security risks – Kachka

Members of NBU MPC unanimously back maintaining key policy rate at 25%

World Bank raises starting $250 mln in new Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund

Arricano may delist shares from AIM LSE

Ukraine needs 2 bcm of gas, electricity for EUR 800 mln – Zelensky

AD
AD
AD
AD