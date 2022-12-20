Shmyhal: Repair work continues after shelling on Mon, energy situation remains difficult

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that repairs after the shelling on Monday are continuing, but the energy situation remains really difficult.

"Yesterday, the terrorist state chose energy facilities in the central region as its target. The Air Defense Forces eliminated most of the enemy drones, but, unfortunately, we have a hit on the high-voltage network. As of December 20, eight units of nuclear power plants and ten thermal plants are operating in the power system," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

According to the prime minister, a significant shortage of electricity remains in the network due to significant damage.

"In order to maintain a balanced operation of the power system, emergency power outages were applied in 11 regions of our state. Repairs continue, but the situation remains really difficult," he said.