Economy

14:32 14.12.2022

Ukraine receives another EUR 500 mln installment of EU MFA – Ministry of Finance

1 min read
Ukraine on Wednesday received the last installment of EUR 500 million under the EU's eighth macro-financial assistance (MFA) program with total funding of EUR 5 billion, the Ministry of Finance has reported.

"Since the start of the full-scale war, the European Union has provided Ukraine with EUR 7.2 billion of Macro-Financial Assistance. These funds helped to overcome the negative economic consequences of the war and preserve the stability of the financial system during the full-scale invasion," Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko was quoted as saying.

The Ministry of Finance said that loan assistance will be directed to financing the most urgent expenses of the state budget.

