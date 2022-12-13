Joint contribution to Ukraine's assistance to get through winter reaches EUR 1 bln – Macron

The joint contribution in assistance to Ukraine following the results of the international solidarity conference in Paris has reached EUR 1 billion, French President Emmanuel Macron has said.

"Thanks to the morning Solidarity with the Ukrainian People conference, we were all able to reach the indicator of EUR 1 billion in assistance. This is our joint contribution," Macron said at the economic forum in Paris on Tuesday.

He said that the funds will be sent to the emergency restoration of electricity, water, heat supply and transport.