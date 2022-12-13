Economy

France conference outcome is announcement by partners of about $1 bln in assistance to Ukraine in passing winter period – Shmyhal

 Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that the result of the conference in France is the announcement by the partner states of Ukraine of the assistance to Ukraine in passing the winter period in the amount of about EUR 1 billion.

"Our result of the conference is about $500 million of grant funds, absolutely new funds, which have been agreed at this conference, and about $500 million more in goods, services and additional loans for additional support of public sector enterprises," Shmyhal said at a joint press conference with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna in Paris.

The Prime Minister said that Ukraine would receive most of the aid in the near future, and another part by the end of the current 2022.

Shmyhal thanked all international partners for the pledged contributions to help Ukraine through the winter period.

