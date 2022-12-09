Forty percent of high-voltage network facilities in Ukraine damaged to varying degrees – PM

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that 40% of high-voltage network facilities in the country were damaged to varying degrees.

"Now the situation in the system is under control, but there is still a significant shortage of electricity. All thermal and hydroelectric power plants in the country are damaged, 40% of high-voltage network facilities are damaged to varying degrees. Therefore, in most regions, power supply restrictions are still significant. This is a necessary measure to maintain a balanced work of our power system," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Friday.

According to him, as of the morning of December 9, consumers of Odesa region, which suffered during the eighth missile attack, were powered by backup schemes, thermal generation facilities in Odesa and Kherson regions were also partially put into operation, which made it possible to put the heating system into operation.

In addition, the prime minister said that the situation is difficult in Kyiv region, where the enemy struck at generation facilities, in connection with which the shortage is more significant on the left bank.

"But the most difficult thing is in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, where the enemy attacks generation facilities and distribution networks with artillery almost daily. The situation is complicated by weather conditions, which slow down not only restoration work, but also the work of mine clearance specialist teams," Shmyhal said.