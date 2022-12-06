EBRD ready to support Ukrainian municipalities in de-occupied territories – bank president

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is negotiating with municipalities in the de-occupied territories and is ready to support them, EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"Support for municipalities is one of our key priorities for our support in Ukraine. We've recently signed a technical cooperation agreement with the city of Mariupol to conduct damage and needs assessment, which will form the basis for preparation of the reconstruction of the city. We are now in discussions with other municipalities, including in the recently de-occupied territories, and are ready to support them," she said.

The EBRD is currently working with a total of 19 municipalities across the country.

"The focus now is on liquidity financing, but where possible we continue to support priority investments as well," Renaud-Basso said.