Economy

15:48 26.11.2022

Zelensky at global food security summit announces launch of Grain from Ukraine program

2 min read
Zelensky at global food security summit announces launch of Grain from Ukraine program

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the launch of the Grain from Ukraine program, under which food will be delivered from Ukraine to the poor countries of Asia and Africa.

He announced this in Kyiv, opening the Global Food Security Summit. It is attended online and offline by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the prime ministers of Poland, Lithuania, Romania, Belgium, as well as the president of Hungary.

Zelensky said that "as part of the initiative, by the beginning of next spring, it is planned to send at least 60 ships from the ports of Ukraine to countries that are under the threat of famine and drought, all of which are in dire need of help."

As of today, he said, "almost 50 ships have left our ports, this is 12 million tonnes of agricultural products for 40 countries of the world." Zelensky noted that Russia is trying to "drag out the way of ships - their queue in the Bosphorus is 80 ships. We are in favor of an increase in the number of ports and the indefinite continuation of this initiative."

Following the summit, Zelensky said a joint statement will be issued.

"We will welcome any format of participation in this program," he said.

Zelensky also proposed the creation of "a new international institution to respond to all global threats - humanitarian, in the field of security, headquartered in Kyiv or Odesa, from where a ship will soon depart as part of the program."

Tags: #grain #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

15:20 26.11.2022
Germany and Canada allocate EUR15 mln and CAD30 mln for Grain from Ukraine program

Germany and Canada allocate EUR15 mln and CAD30 mln for Grain from Ukraine program

14:49 26.11.2022
Belgium to supply energy equipment to Ukraine - Zelensky

Belgium to supply energy equipment to Ukraine - Zelensky

11:12 25.11.2022
UK Foreign Minister meets with Zelensky

UK Foreign Minister meets with Zelensky

09:55 25.11.2022
Zelensky: No matter what terrorists plan, we must keep in touch

Zelensky: No matter what terrorists plan, we must keep in touch

15:28 24.11.2022
Zelensky calls on OSCE to become leader in fight against Russian terror

Zelensky calls on OSCE to become leader in fight against Russian terror

12:48 24.11.2022
Zelensky asks partners to help protect Ukraine's sky – speech at UN Security Council

Zelensky asks partners to help protect Ukraine's sky – speech at UN Security Council

12:09 24.11.2022
Zelensky: More and more districts connected to energy supply

Zelensky: More and more districts connected to energy supply

10:24 24.11.2022
Ukraine proposes to adopt UN Security Council resolution condemning energy terror – Zelensky at UN Security Council

Ukraine proposes to adopt UN Security Council resolution condemning energy terror – Zelensky at UN Security Council

09:52 24.11.2022
Four ships to deliver Ukrainian agricultural products to Turkey, France and Spain

Four ships to deliver Ukrainian agricultural products to Turkey, France and Spain

12:57 23.11.2022
Zelensky calls on French mayors to help Ukrainian cities in anticipation of winter

Zelensky calls on French mayors to help Ukrainian cities in anticipation of winter

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrenergo head predicts reduction in energy shortage in power system over weekend to 25%

Govt bans export of firewood – Shmyhal

Zelensky considers price of Russian oil at $30 per barrel justified

Zaporizhia NPP starts to receive electricity for its own needs from grid, units of three other NPPs being prepared for connection - Energoatom

European Parliament supports European Commission's proposal to provide Ukraine with EUR 18 bln in 2023

LATEST

Canada allocates CAD 10 mln to buy generators for Ukraine

Azerbaijan will help Ukraine's energy sector - Energy Ministry

Ukrenergo head predicts reduction in energy shortage in power system over weekend to 25%

Khmelnytsky NPP connects power units Nos. 1 and 2 to Ukraine's energy system – regional administration

Govt bans export of firewood – Shmyhal

IWG plc flexible offices connected to electricity, have access to Internet

Zelensky considers price of Russian oil at $30 per barrel justified

Zaporizhia NPP starts to receive electricity for its own needs from grid, units of three other NPPs being prepared for connection - Energoatom

Hungary to allocate EUR 187 mln in financial aid to Ukraine – media

European Parliament supports European Commission's proposal to provide Ukraine with EUR 18 bln in 2023

AD
AD
AD
AD