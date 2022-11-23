Shmyhal instructs Energy Ministry to coordinate with MFA, Customs Office for fast, uninterrupted supply of energy equipment to Ukraine

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal instructed the Ministry of Energy to establish close coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Customs for fast and uninterrupted supply of energy equipment to Ukraine.

"The terrorist state Russia has once again demonstrated its essence to the world. Missile strikes on the energy infrastructure. Emergency power outages have been used throughout the country. This is a necessary step to avoid accidents and unbalance of the system. Repair crews have already begun to restore the damaged infrastructure," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

At the same time, according to the Prime Minister, the government held an operational meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions and institutions of Ukraine abroad with the participation of the heads of the Ministry of Energy and Ukrenergo.

"We have determined the priority of supplying energy equipment to Ukraine from partners, in particular for repairing damaged infrastructure and providing Points of Invincibility. I gave the task to the Ministry of Energy to establish round-the-clock close coordination with MFA and Customs Office. Energy equipment should be delivered to Ukraine quickly and in uninterrupted manner," he wrote.