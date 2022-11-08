Shmyhal: About 60% of all facilities in the country already connected to heat

About 60% of all facilities in the country are already connected to heat, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"The heating season has begun, despite the shelling, sabotage, cyberattacks carried out by Russia. About 60% of all facilities in the country are already connected to heat. The southern regions are being connected more slowly, but this process has also begun there. In five regions, the level of connection to heat is more than 85%, and in two more regions it has already reached 100%," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

According to him, the government, energy, local authorities and utilities continue to prepare for winter in parallel.

"We are purchasing backup equipment, additional heating points are being prepared, we are actively negotiating with international partners to deliver the necessary equipment and equipment to Ukraine in order to quickly repair and be ready for various situations," he said.