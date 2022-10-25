Russia carrying out illegal construction works at ZNPP, could be preparing nuclear terror act – Energoatom

The Russian occupation forces have been carrying out unauthorized construction works at the Spent Nuclear Fuel Dry Storage Facilityof the temporarily occupied Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), which may indicate that Russia is preparing a nuclear terror act, Energoatom has said.

"Over the past week, the Russian occupiers have been carrying out unauthorized construction works on the territory of the Spent Nuclear Fuel Dry Storage Facility at the ZNPP," the company said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

It emphasized that such activities in the territory of a nuclear power plant are Russia's illegal interference in the project of the nuclear facility and a gross violation of both the terms of the license for the operation of the plant and international requirements in the field of nuclear and radiation safety.

Energoatom also said that the Russian military secretly carry out these works on their own, while the Ukrainian personnel and representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are not admitted by the invaders to the construction site.

According to company, 174 containers are stored at the facility, each containing 24 bundles of spent nuclear fuel.

"Destruction of these containers as a result of an explosion may lead to a radiation accident and radiation contamination of several hundred square kilometers of the adjacent territory," Energoatom said.

It also recalled that for two days the Russian authorities and all hostile propaganda have been claiming that Ukraine is allegedly preparing a "dirty nuclear bomb", for which, according to the aggressor country, spent nuclear fuel and radioactive waste stored at the ZNPP can be used.