Facts

11:54 04.04.2024

Zaporizhia NPP again on verge of blackout as one power line disconnected after Russian shelling

2 min read
The Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant again found itself on the verge of a blackout due to the shutdown of the Zaporizhia Thermal Power Plant-Ferrosplavna power transmission line, which supplies power from the Ukrainian energy grid to meet its own needs, at 10:06 on Thursday after Russian shelling, the NNEGC Energoatom press service reported.

Currently, Europe's largest nuclear power plant is connected to the country's energy grid only by the Dniprovska power line, recently repaired by Ukrainian power engineers.

"Once again, a threat of a nuclear and radiation accident will emerge at the temporarily seized Zaporizhia NPP if this last remaining line linking the facility to the Ukrainian power grid is disconnected, and the plant will get into another blackout, which is a serious violation of the conditions for the safe operation of the plant," Energoatom said.

"ZNPP must immediately come under the full control of Ukraine, its legal operator, Energoatom, and Russia must withdraw its troops and military equipment from the plant," the company said.

As reported, since the beginning of the Russian occupation, the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant has experienced eight complete blackouts and one partial one – with the launch of emergency diesel generators and safety systems. Their failure threatens to lead to an emergency.

Tags: #zaporizhia_npp

