ZNPP again on verge of blackout due to enemy missile attack on Ukraine – Energoatom

Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is again on the verge of a blackout as a result of Russia's massive missile attack on Ukraine. At 05:10, the VL-750kV Dniprovska overhead power line switched off. It connects the temporarily occupied ZNPP with the unified power grid of Ukraine, Energoatom has said on the Telegram channel Friday.

Currently, the ZNPP is connected to the Ukrainian energy system through the VL-330kV Zaporizhia TPP-Ferroalloy power line, which had been repaired by Ukrainian power engineers long ago after a damage caused by one of numerous Russian shelling attacks.